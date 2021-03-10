Log in
Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-410-SAN
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices were up 0.4 percent over the past month, up 1.0 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Los Angeles area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.4 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the February increase was influenced by higher prices for gasoline and shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.0 percent. This marks the twelfth consecutive month of price increases of 2.0 percent or less. (See chart 1 and table A.) Food prices rose 3.5 percent. Energy prices increased 3.9 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of electricity. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.4 percent for the month of February. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home rose 1.4 percent, influenced by higher prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs (3.1 percent). Prices for food away from home decreased 0.4 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 3.5 percent. Prices for food at home rose 3.9 percent since a year ago, led by higher prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs (6.9 percent), and prices for food away from home advanced 3.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 5.6 percent over the month. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (7.0 percent). Prices for electricity advanced 5.6 percent, but prices for natural gas service decreased 2.1 percent for the same period.

Energy prices increased 3.9 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for electricity (13.3 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service jumped 10.1 percent, while prices for gasoline declined 1.1 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy was unchanged in February. Higher prices for new vehicles (2.1 percent), other goods and services (0.9 percent), and shelter (0.2 percent) helped counter lower prices for household furnishings and operations (-0.8 percent) and medical care (-0.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent. Components contributing to the increase included alcoholic beverages (11.3 percent), other goods and services (4.5 percent), and shelter (0.9 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in apparel (-6.4 percent) and recreation (-5.9 percent).

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.9 2.1 0.8 3.5 0.7 3.2 0.8 3.1 0.2 0.9

February

0.6 2.7 0.7 3.6 0.1 2.5 0.3 3.4 0.4 1.0

March

0.3 2.7 0.4 3.8 0.6 2.7 -0.7 1.9

April

0.2 2.7 0.4 4.0 1.0 3.3 -0.3 0.7

May

0.3 2.5 0.4 4.1 0.2 3.1 0.4 0.9

June

-0.2 2.2 -0.2 4.0 0.0 3.3 0.5 1.4

July

0.3 2.5 0.2 3.9 0.1 3.3 0.6 1.9

August

0.3 2.8 0.2 3.9 0.0 3.0 0.1 2.0

September

0.4 3.1 0.5 3.9 0.5 3.0 -0.3 1.2

October

0.4 3.1 0.5 4.1 0.7 3.2 0.2 0.7

November

0.1 3.6 -0.3 3.6 -0.3 3.2 0.1 1.0

December

0.0 3.6 -0.3 3.2 -0.6 3.0 -0.2 1.5

The March 2021 Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles area is scheduled to be released on April 13, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metropolitan area includes Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All items

279.560 280.178 281.347 1.0 0.6 0.4

All items (1967=100)

825.943 827.771 831.223 - - -

Food and beverages

281.658 282.411 283.522 4.0 0.7 0.4

Food

281.552 282.453 283.715 3.5 0.8 0.4

Food at home

265.017 265.426 269.217 3.9 1.6 1.4

Cereals and bakery products

277.127 274.140 277.500 0.4 0.1 1.2

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

294.757 290.529 299.450 6.9 1.6 3.1

Dairy and related products

257.360 263.911 261.590 2.9 1.6 -0.9

Fruits and vegetables

359.525 364.430 363.625 3.2 1.1 -0.2

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

267.137 270.014 275.704 5.7 3.2 2.1

Other food at home

199.659 199.499 203.485 3.0 1.9 2.0

Food away from home

294.816 296.186 294.972 3.1 0.1 -0.4

Alcoholic beverages

262.588 261.550 260.811 11.3 -0.7 -0.3

Housing

324.149 324.947 326.053 1.5 0.6 0.3

Shelter

374.059 374.862 375.778 0.9 0.5 0.2

Rent of primary residence

399.271 399.228 401.167 1.2 0.5 0.5

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

391.045 391.601 392.372 1.4 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

391.023 391.579 392.349 1.4 0.3 0.2

Fuels and utilities

359.099 363.244 372.538 10.9 3.7 2.6

Household energy

312.367 314.114 325.529 12.5 4.2 3.6

Energy services

310.964 312.707 324.104 12.5 4.2 3.6

Electricity

361.082 360.746 381.106 13.3 5.5 5.6

Utility (piped) gas service

249.775 256.013 250.556 10.1 0.3 -2.1

Household furnishings and operations

118.717 118.378 117.480 -0.8 -1.0 -0.8

Apparel

104.579 107.232 107.305 -6.4 2.6 0.1

Transportation

206.284 208.813 211.493 -1.6 2.5 1.3

Private transportation

205.099 208.134 213.448 0.9 4.1 2.6

New and used motor vehicles

92.134 91.787 92.547 1.1 0.4 0.8

New vehicles

171.936 168.749 172.218 0.2 0.2 2.1

Used cars and trucks

287.062 284.903 286.569 8.8 -0.2 0.6

Motor fuel

240.660 252.791 270.418 -1.1 12.4 7.0

Gasoline (all types)

235.018 246.904 264.161 -1.1 12.4 7.0

Gasoline, unleaded regular

234.021 246.180 263.769 -1.1 12.7 7.1

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

228.316 238.894 255.014 -1.3 11.7 6.7

Gasoline, unleaded premium

230.072 240.606 256.056 -0.2 11.3 6.4

Motor vehicle insurance

788.183 802.689 802.689 2.1 1.8 0.0

Medical care

506.219 509.547 507.285 1.6 0.2 -0.4

Recreation

105.869 102.102 102.330 -5.9 -3.3 0.2

Education and communication

151.838 149.515 149.850 0.6 -1.3 0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,963.558 1,910.404 1,910.404 -2.6 -2.7 0.0

Other goods and services

454.213 462.877 466.852 4.5 2.8 0.9

Commodity and service group

All items

279.560 280.178 281.347 1.0 0.6 0.4

Commodities

184.677 186.017 187.956 1.5 1.8 1.0

Commodities less food & beverages

135.296 136.865 139.124 -0.8 2.8 1.7

Nondurables less food & beverages

178.861 184.195 188.403 -2.1 5.3 2.3

Durables

92.245 90.772 91.359 1.4 -1.0 0.6

Services

364.052 363.933 364.297 0.7 0.1 0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

269.726 270.245 271.527 0.9 0.7 0.5

All items less shelter

237.923 238.459 239.730 1.0 0.8 0.5

Commodities less food

140.691 142.180 144.350 -0.1 2.6 1.5

Nondurables

231.437 234.499 237.175 1.5 2.5 1.1

Nondurables less food

186.814 191.729 195.613 -1.0 4.7 2.0

Services less rent of shelter

359.424 357.969 357.544 0.4 -0.5 -0.1

Services less medical care services

350.789 350.343 350.902 0.6 0.0 0.2

Energy

267.915 276.433 291.972 3.9 9.0 5.6

All items less energy

282.559 282.653 282.868 0.8 0.1 0.1

All items less food and energy

282.907 282.846 282.860 0.3 0.0 0.0

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
