Consumer Price Index, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-426-ATL
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices up 1.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach rose 0.8 percent from December to February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the energy index contributed to the increase, up 9.1 percent over the bi-monthly period. The index for all items less food and energy inched up 0.1 percent from December to February, while the food index rose 0.6 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U rose 1.4 percent for the 12 months ending in February. The food index advanced 6.5 percent over the past year, while the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.7 percent. The energy index increased 2.7 percent over the past 12 months. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.6 percent from December to February, reflecting a 1.2-percent increase in the food at home index. In contrast, the food away from index declined 0.4 percent over the bi-monthly period.

The food index advanced 6.5 percent for the 12 months ending in February, led by a 11.0-percent jump in the food at home index. The food away from home index also increased over the past 12 months, up 0.5 percent.

Energy

The energy index advanced 9.1 percent from December to February, reflecting a 15.1-percent increase in the gasoline index. The electricity index and the utility (piped) gas service index also increased over the bi-monthly period, up 2.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The energy index increased 2.7 percent for the 12 months ending in February, reflecting increases in the gasoline (2.9 percent), electricity (2.7 percent), and utility (piped) gas service (2.7 percent) indexes.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy inched up 0.1 percent from December to February, led by a 2.2 percent increase in the medical care index. In contrast, the new and used motor vehicles index declined 2.1 percent over the bi-monthly period.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.7 percent for the 12 months ending in February, reflecting a 2.0-percent increase in the shelter index. The medical care index rose 2.4 percent over the past year.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

1.3 4.0 2.6 3.2 1.0 1.2 0.4 1.4 0.8 1.4

April

-0.5 2.8 -0.1 3.5 0.8 2.2 -1.0 -0.5

June

-0.2 2.0 0.5 4.2 -0.5 1.2 0.7 0.7

August

0.3 2.3 -0.3 3.6 0.4 1.9 1.0 1.4

October

1.0 2.7 0.8 3.4 0.4 1.5 0.1 1.0

December

-0.1 1.8 -0.6 2.9 -0.2 2.0 -0.2 1.1

The Consumer Price Index for March 2021 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi /.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties in Florida.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All Items

273.774 - 275.849 1.4 0.8 -

All items (November 1977=100)

441.286 - 444.631 - - -

Food and beverages

278.747 - 280.457 5.2 0.6 -

Food

283.593 - 285.186 6.5 0.6 -

Food at home

275.888 279.216 279.336 11.0 1.2 0.0

Cereals and bakery products

315.277 - 331.444 16.6 5.1 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

271.144 - 269.586 14.7 -0.6 -

Dairy and related products

242.950 - 252.135 11.7 3.8 -

Fruits and vegetables

346.464 - 359.220 7.3 3.7 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

272.843 - 254.163 6.5 -6.8 -

Other food at home

224.118 - 229.792 8.9 2.5 -

Food away from home

298.949 - 297.674 0.5 -0.4 -

Alcoholic beverages

220.721 - 223.687 -10.2 1.3 -

Housing

292.490 - 292.645 1.8 0.1 -

Shelter

338.167 338.594 338.309 2.0 0.0 -0.1

Rent of primary residence

330.959 331.089 329.676 2.0 -0.4 -0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

343.591 343.993 343.750 3.3 0.0 -0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

343.591 343.993 343.750 3.3 0.0 -0.1

Fuels and utilities

177.904 - 181.686 2.6 2.1 -

Household energy

148.240 151.913 151.965 2.7 2.5 0.0

Energy services

145.757 149.242 149.253 2.7 2.4 0.0

Electricity

142.735 146.105 146.105 2.7 2.4 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

181.593 188.392 189.006 2.7 4.1 0.3

Household furnishings and operations

169.185 - 166.037 -0.8 -1.9 -

Apparel

137.118 - 139.813 -3.4 2.0 -

Transportation

212.163 - 217.780 -2.1 2.6 -

Private transportation

221.883 - 228.530 1.2 3.0 -

New and used motor vehicles

119.004 - 116.490 1.1 -2.1 -

New vehicles

231.660 - 231.892 -0.8 0.1 -

Used cars and trucks

319.163 - 316.202 8.1 -0.9 -

Motor fuel

196.014 209.428 225.525 2.8 15.1 7.7

Gasoline (all types)

193.704 207.001 223.037 2.9 15.1 7.7

Unleaded regular

189.788 203.203 219.520 3.2 15.7 8.0

Unleaded midgrade

198.597 205.901 223.629 1.3 12.6 8.6

Unleaded premium

217.191 229.787 241.687 0.7 11.3 5.2

Motor vehicle insurance

883.119 - 907.668 1.5 2.8 -

Medical Care

573.943 - 586.668 2.4 2.2 -

Recreation

123.309 - 125.055 2.8 1.4 -

Education and communication

122.641 - 123.060 -0.5 0.3 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,021.799 - 1,021.799 0.6 0.0 -

Other goods and services

363.068 - 360.831 0.3 -0.6 -

Commodity and service group

All Items

273.774 - 275.849 1.4 0.8 -

Commodities

203.480 - 207.089 1.4 1.8 -

Commodities less food & beverages

161.700 - 165.781 -0.9 2.5 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

188.609 - 200.118 -0.6 6.1 -

Durables

131.505 - 128.985 -1.3 -1.9 -

Services

327.159 - 328.245 1.4 0.3 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

261.071 - 262.704 1.3 0.6 -

All items less shelter

239.812 - 242.915 0.9 1.3 -

Commodities less food

164.057 - 168.118 -1.3 2.5 -

Nondurables

234.259 - 241.625 2.4 3.1 -

Nondurables less food

190.650 - 201.633 -1.3 5.8 -

Services less rent of shelter

319.594 - 322.063 0.4 0.8 -

Services less medical care services

308.346 - 308.692 1.1 0.1 -

Energy

169.640 177.712 185.016 2.7 9.1 4.1

All items less energy

285.512 - 286.074 1.3 0.2 -

All items less food and energy

286.237 - 286.664 0.7 0.1 -

- Data not available.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
