Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
Regional prices up 0.8 percent over the past month, up 1.7 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Midwest Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.8 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The February increase was most influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy, although increased prices for energy was another major factor. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.3 percent over the year. Food prices rose 2.9 percent and energy prices increased 3.7 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices crept up 0.1 percent for the month of February. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home inched up 0.2 percent and prices for food away from home were unchanged for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 2.9 percent. Prices for food at home rose 2.6 percent since a year ago, and prices for food away from home advanced 3.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 4.7 percent over the month. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (8.6 percent). Prices for natural gas service increased 1.7 percent and prices for electricity edged up 0.1 percent for the same period.

Energy prices increased 3.7 percent over the year, fueled primarily by higher prices for gasoline (3.4 percent) and natural gas service (8.8 percent). Prices for electricity increased 1.3 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in February. Higher prices for shelter (0.4 percent), and apparel (2.4 percent), and recreation (1.2 percent) were among the components leading the increase.

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.3 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (1.5 percent), used cars and trucks (9.8 percent), and medical care services (3.4 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in apparel (-2.1 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (-2.5 percent).

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.7 2.2 0.4 1.6 -0.2 0.8 0.4 2.5 0.5 1.2

February

0.8 2.4 0.9 1.7 0.9 1.3 0.3 2.1 0.8 1.7

March

0.2 1.9 0.4 1.8 1.3 1.7 -0.5 1.0

April

0.5 1.8 0.6 1.8 0.9 1.5 -1.1 -0.4

May

0.4 1.4 0.9 2.3 0.6 1.3 0.3 -0.4

June

0.0 0.9 0.7 2.5 0.3 1.2 0.8 0.4

July

0.1 1.3 0.1 2.4 0.2 1.5 0.5 0.7

August

0.3 1.5 -0.1 2.1 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.1

September

0.5 1.5 0.1 1.9 0.0 1.4 0.2 1.3

October

0.1 1.5 0.2 2.2 0.2 1.5 -0.1 1.0

November

0.0 1.9 -0.5 1.4 0.0 1.9 -0.2 1.0

December

0.0 1.7 -0.9 1.3 -0.2 2.3 0.1 1.1

The March 2021 Consumer Price Index for the Midwest Region is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February 2021 was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Midwest region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

All items

241.453 242.552 244.477 1.7 1.3 0.8

All items (December 1977 = 100)

392.857 394.646 397.778

Food and beverages

255.750 257.301 257.637 2.8 0.7 0.1

Food

255.213 256.795 257.124 2.9 0.7 0.1

Food at home

233.262 235.377 235.863 2.6 1.1 0.2

Cereals and bakery products

265.348 267.438 267.373 3.2 0.8 0.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

255.078 257.090 256.395 2.4 0.5 -0.3

Dairy and related products

209.573 207.921 209.923 2.9 0.2 1.0

Fruits and vegetables

269.604 276.447 275.627 1.8 2.2 -0.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

168.164 171.316 172.824 4.3 2.8 0.9

Other food at home

202.666 203.284 204.089 2.1 0.7 0.4

Food away from home

291.304 292.106 292.202 3.1 0.3 0.0

Alcoholic beverages

261.004 262.158 262.583 2.6 0.6 0.2

Housing

239.663 239.842 241.060 1.9 0.6 0.5

Shelter

288.195 288.325 289.397 1.5 0.4 0.4

Rent of primary residence

291.126 291.192 291.968 2.4 0.3 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

295.119 295.569 296.561 2.2 0.5 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

295.046 295.500 296.488 2.2 0.5 0.3

Fuels and utilities

224.571 226.692 228.685 4.0 1.8 0.9

Household energy

179.203 181.173 183.021 4.2 2.1 1.0

Energy services

186.216 187.310 188.415 3.6 1.2 0.6

Electricity

198.366 200.108 200.245 1.3 0.9 0.1

Utility (piped) gas service

154.711 154.708 157.272 8.8 1.7 1.7

Household furnishings and operations

118.772 118.128 119.297 2.7 0.4 1.0

Apparel

106.713 110.662 113.360 -2.1 6.2 2.4

Transportation

196.331 197.506 202.003 0.6 2.9 2.3

Private transportation

194.863 196.023 200.386 2.2 2.8 2.2

New and used motor vehicles

102.693 100.171 100.404 2.9 -2.2 0.2

New vehicles

141.477 140.973 141.160 1.7 -0.2 0.1

New cars and trucks

99.999 99.656 99.789 1.7 -0.2 0.1

New cars

140.583 139.985 139.773 2.4 -0.6 -0.2

Used cars and trucks

150.443 149.311 149.743 9.8 -0.5 0.3

Motor fuel

189.676 206.097 223.779 3.3 18.0 8.6

Gasoline (all types)

188.417 204.864 222.543 3.4 18.1 8.6

Gasoline, unleaded regular

182.575 198.913 216.461 3.6 18.6 8.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

226.383 242.235 261.041 3.9 15.3 7.8

Gasoline, unleaded premium

215.847 230.203 245.420 1.3 13.7 6.6

Motor vehicle insurance

702.580 713.866 730.531 -2.5 4.0 2.3

Medical care

518.433 523.287 525.867 2.5 1.4 0.5

Medical care commodities

377.106 377.966 376.372 -1.6 -0.2 -0.4

Medical care services

565.508 571.651 575.568 3.4 1.8 0.7

Professional services

429.675 431.850 439.955 3.3 2.4 1.9

Recreation

123.939 124.181 125.616 1.5 1.4 1.2

Education and communication

140.421 140.919 141.211 1.5 0.6 0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,217.907 1,219.653 1,219.762 1.6 0.2 0.0

Other goods and services

446.941 446.740 447.000 0.6 0.0 0.1

Commodity and service group

Commodities

179.393 181.384 183.356 2.3 2.2 1.1

Commodities less food and beverages

143.650 145.709 148.184 2.0 3.2 1.7

Nondurables less food and beverages

180.235 186.423 191.771 0.5 6.4 2.9

Durables

105.410 104.780 105.265 3.7 -0.1 0.5

Services

305.650 305.728 307.558 1.3 0.6 0.6

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

227.180 228.606 230.823 1.8 1.6 1.0

All items less medical care

228.327 229.245 231.141 1.6 1.2 0.8

Commodities less food

147.223 149.265 151.695 2.0 3.0 1.6

Nondurables

216.962 220.970 223.955 1.8 3.2 1.4

Nondurables less food

184.724 190.578 195.601 0.7 5.9 2.6

Services less rent of shelter

333.536 333.549 336.234 1.0 0.8 0.8

Services less medical care services

286.203 285.794 287.465 0.9 0.4 0.6

Energy

184.125 192.598 201.571 3.7 9.5 4.7

All items less energy

250.023 250.456 251.755 1.5 0.7 0.5

All items less food and energy

249.839 250.069 251.544 1.3 0.7 0.6

Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
