Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – September 2020

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Area prices up 0.4 percent over the month and 1.9 percent over the year

Prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), rose 0.4 percent in September, after ticking down 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli attributed the upturn primarily to increases in apparel and shelter prices. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the year, the CPI-U increased 1.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.2 percent. Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change in both indexes. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index edged down 0.1 percent in September, after no change in August. Prices for food at home declined 0.5 percent, with lower prices reported in four of the six major grocery groups. Among groceries with lower prices in September were ground beef; and spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces. By contrast, prices for food away from home rose 0.4 percent.

For the year ended in September 2020, the food index rose 3.7 percent. Prices for food at home and for food away from home rose 3.7 percent each.

Energy

The energy index increased 0.2 percent in September, after a 1.8-percent decline in August. Gasoline prices advanced 0.8 percent, after retreating 0.6 percent in August. Household energy declined 0.2 percent, with price increases for electricity (0.7 percent) offset by declines for natural gas (-1.2 percent).

Over the year, energy prices dropped 7.2 percent, primarily due to a 16.4-percent fall in gasoline prices. A 1.0-percent decline in household energy prices included declines for natural gas (-0.5 percent) among other items, and increases for electricity (2.7 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 0.5 percent in September, after no change in August. A seasonal increase in apparel prices (5.3 percent) was among the components with higher prices in September. Shelter prices rose 0.3 percent, with increases reported for residential rent (0.2 percent), owners' equivalent rent (0.1 percent), and out-of-town lodging. These increases were partially offset by a 2.8-percent decrease in the index for recreation.

From September 2019 to September 2020, the index for all items less food and energy rose 2.2 percent. A 1.6-percent increase in shelter prices included a 2.1-percent rise in owners' equivalent rent and a 1.6-percent increase in residential rent. Recreation prices advanced 6.8 percent, medical care prices rose 3.6 percent, and new and used motor vehicles rose 5.8 percent. A 2.7-percent rise in prices for tuition, other school fees, and childcare contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in prices for education and communication.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.8 0.6 2.5 0.4 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.8 2.5 February 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.2 2.4 March 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 2.3 0.0 1.7 0.3 1.6 -0.2 2.0 April 0.1 0.0 0.4 1.0 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 -0.5 1.1 May 0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.8 0.4 2.2 0.2 1.5 0.5 1.4 June 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.2 1.8 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.7 0.1 1.3 July -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.2 0.0 1.7 0.5 1.7 August 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.8 -0.1 1.4 September 0.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 0.5 2.1 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.4 0.4 1.9 October -0.1 0.4 0.1 1.2 -0.2 1.8 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.5 November -0.2 0.6 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.9 0.1 1.8 December -0.4 0.7 0.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.6 0.1 2.2

CPI-W

In September, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 278.916, up 0.4 percent over the month. The CPI-W rose 1.9 percent over the year.

The October 2020 Consumer Price Index for New York-Newark-Jersey City is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on September 2020 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in September was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

