Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1923-NEW
Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Area prices up 0.4 percent over the month and 1.9 percent over the year

Prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), rose 0.4 percent in September, after ticking down 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli attributed the upturn primarily to increases in apparel and shelter prices. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the year, the CPI-U increased 1.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.2 percent. Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change in both indexes. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index edged down 0.1 percent in September, after no change in August. Prices for food at home declined 0.5 percent, with lower prices reported in four of the six major grocery groups. Among groceries with lower prices in September were ground beef; and spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces. By contrast, prices for food away from home rose 0.4 percent.

For the year ended in September 2020, the food index rose 3.7 percent. Prices for food at home and for food away from home rose 3.7 percent each.

Energy

The energy index increased 0.2 percent in September, after a 1.8-percent decline in August. Gasoline prices advanced 0.8 percent, after retreating 0.6 percent in August. Household energy declined 0.2 percent, with price increases for electricity (0.7 percent) offset by declines for natural gas (-1.2 percent).

Over the year, energy prices dropped 7.2 percent, primarily due to a 16.4-percent fall in gasoline prices. A 1.0-percent decline in household energy prices included declines for natural gas (-0.5 percent) among other items, and increases for electricity (2.7 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 0.5 percent in September, after no change in August. A seasonal increase in apparel prices (5.3 percent) was among the components with higher prices in September. Shelter prices rose 0.3 percent, with increases reported for residential rent (0.2 percent), owners' equivalent rent (0.1 percent), and out-of-town lodging. These increases were partially offset by a 2.8-percent decrease in the index for recreation.

From September 2019 to September 2020, the index for all items less food and energy rose 2.2 percent. A 1.6-percent increase in shelter prices included a 2.1-percent rise in owners' equivalent rent and a 1.6-percent increase in residential rent. Recreation prices advanced 6.8 percent, medical care prices rose 3.6 percent, and new and used motor vehicles rose 5.8 percent. A 2.7-percent rise in prices for tuition, other school fees, and childcare contributed to a 2.4-percent increase in prices for education and communication.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.8 0.6 2.5 0.4 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.8 2.5

February

0.3 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.2 2.4

March

0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 2.3 0.0 1.7 0.3 1.6 -0.2 2.0

April

0.1 0.0 0.4 1.0 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 -0.5 1.1

May

0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.8 0.4 2.2 0.2 1.5 0.5 1.4

June

0.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.2 1.8 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.7 0.1 1.3

July

-0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.2 0.0 1.7 0.5 1.7

August

0.1 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.8 -0.1 1.4

September

0.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 0.5 2.1 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.4 0.4 1.9

October

-0.1 0.4 0.1 1.2 -0.2 1.8 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.5

November

-0.2 0.6 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.9 0.1 1.8

December

-0.4 0.7 0.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.6 0.1 2.2

CPI-W

In September, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 278.916, up 0.4 percent over the month. The CPI-W rose 1.9 percent over the year.

The October 2020 Consumer Price Index for New York-Newark-Jersey City is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on September 2020 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in September was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at

https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
July
2020 		Aug.
2020 		Sept.
2020 		Sept.
2019 		July
2020 		Aug.
2020

Expenditure category

All items

283.624 283.478 284.551 1.9 0.3 0.4

All items (1967=100)

819.917 819.497 822.597

Food and beverages

281.823 282.014 281.898 3.6 0.0 0.0

Food

282.301 282.440 282.165 3.7 0.0 -0.1

Food at home

270.732 269.424 268.109 3.7 -1.0 -0.5

Cereals and bakery products

324.531 313.247 307.449 1.2 -5.3 -1.9

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

270.862 270.925 267.103 5.6 -1.4 -1.4

Dairy and related products

238.469 240.784 239.143 3.8 0.3 -0.7

Fruits and vegetables

340.323 339.187 340.519 2.5 0.1 0.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

263.544 260.941 266.563 4.3 1.1 2.2

Other food at home

235.371 235.980 234.735 4.5 -0.3 -0.5

Food away from home

306.433 308.617 309.803 3.7 1.1 0.4

Alcoholic beverages

270.502 271.408 273.471 1.8 1.1 0.8

Housing

308.945 308.825 309.494 1.5 0.2 0.2

Shelter

392.217 392.469 393.526 1.6 0.3 0.3

Rent of primary residence

408.845 409.042 409.663 1.6 0.2 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

400.502 400.991 401.553 2.1 0.3 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

400.007 400.495 401.056 2.1 0.3 0.1

Fuels and utilities

199.345 194.955 194.692 -0.2 -2.3 -0.1

Household energy

189.199 184.341 184.050 -1.0 -2.7 -0.2

Energy services

186.915 181.590 181.764 2.6 -2.8 0.1

Electricity

193.784 185.850 187.088 2.7 -3.5 0.7

Utility (piped) gas service

160.179 160.473 158.493 -0.5 -1.1 -1.2

Household furnishings and operations

111.080 112.355 112.355 2.2 1.1 0.0

Apparel

114.472 119.120 125.376 0.2 9.5 5.3

Transportation

214.264 209.508 214.911 -2.1 0.3 2.6

Private transportation

204.084 204.697 205.508 -0.3 0.7 0.4

New and used motor vehicles

93.556 94.374 94.067 5.8 0.5 -0.3

New vehicles

210.085 208.100 206.180 1.9 -1.9 -0.9

Used cars and trucks

273.042 289.087 295.322 10.6 8.2 2.2

Motor fuel

179.673 178.672 179.975 -16.3 0.2 0.7

Gasoline (all types)

178.664 177.649 179.004 -16.4 0.2 0.8

Gasoline, unleaded regular

176.016 174.825 176.367 -17.0 0.2 0.9

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

195.698 195.991 195.894 -13.1 0.1 0.0

Gasoline, unleaded premium

199.925 200.242 200.198 -12.2 0.1 0.0

Motor vehicle insurance

772.419 767.531 755.232 -0.3 -2.2 -1.6

Medical care

539.187 539.804 536.138 3.6 -0.6 -0.7

Recreation

133.697 135.169 131.429 6.8 -1.7 -2.8

Education and communication

149.780 150.265 150.721 2.4 0.6 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,263.874 1,267.144 1,274.912 2.7 0.9 0.6

Other goods and services

445.023 444.398 448.398 2.1 0.8 0.9

Commodity and service group

All items

283.624 283.478 284.551 1.9 0.3 0.4

Commodities

190.178 191.619 192.413 0.4 1.2 0.4

Commodities less food and beverages

137.031 138.946 140.101 -2.3 2.2 0.8

Nondurables less food and beverages

170.691 173.121 175.587 -4.3 2.9 1.4

Durables

93.050 94.311 94.180 1.5 1.2 -0.1

Services

361.612 360.276 361.587 2.4 0.0 0.4

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

272.547 272.370 273.640 1.7 0.4 0.5

All items less shelter

240.526 240.223 241.302 2.0 0.3 0.4

Commodities less food

141.885 143.783 144.972 -2.0 2.2 0.8

Nondurables

226.938 228.325 229.582 0.2 1.2 0.6

Nondurables less food

176.655 178.999 181.444 -3.8 2.7 1.4

Services less rent of shelter

339.715 336.710 338.308 3.4 -0.4 0.5

Services less medical care services

346.257 344.830 346.372 2.1 0.0 0.4

Energy

188.409 184.925 185.227 -7.2 -1.7 0.2

All items less energy

294.692 294.824 295.972 2.4 0.4 0.4

All items less food and energy

298.894 299.026 300.415 2.2 0.5 0.5

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 19:14:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pItaly's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until oct. 18
RE
03:45pArmy Corps still assessing Louisiana Calcasieu Ship Channel after Delta
RE
03:45pItaly's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender cdp, other investors for 88% stake in motorway unit aspi
RE
03:45pFormFree Receives US Patent for Its Ground-Breaking Approach to Credit Decisioning
SE
03:45pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Michigan Local 435 Members Reach Agreement to Retain Pension, End 3 Week Strike
PU
03:40pFACTBOX : Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
RE
03:40pCFTC Staff Provides Reporting Relief for Swaps Related to Upcoming DCO Auctions as Part of the Industry-Wide Initiative to Transition Away from LIBOR
PU
03:40pRelief from the Part 43 public reporting requirements for relevant swaps related to the CME Inc SOFR discounting transition auction
PU
03:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Relief from the Part 43 public reporting requirements for relevant swaps related to the LCH Limited SOFR discounting transition auction
PU
03:28pCue Health awarded $481 mln to scale up production of COVID-19 test -HHS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2APPLE INC. : Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group