Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – February 2021

News Release Information 21-430-PHI

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Regional prices up 0.4 percent over the month; up 1.2 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast increased 0.4 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Frank Waligorski noted that the recent increase reflected advances in the energy index (4.0 percent) and the all items less food and energy index (0.3 percent) since January. The food index declined over the month, down 0.5 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 1.2 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) This reflected an advance in the all items less food and energy index, up 0.8 percent. The energy index and the food index also rose since February 2020, up 3.0 and 2.9 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index decreased 0.5 percent since January. Prices were lower for both food at home and food away from home, down 0.5 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

From February 2020 to February 2021, the food index increased 2.9 percent. Prices for food away from home increased over the year, up 3.7 percent; those for food at home also rose, up 2.4 percent.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, rose 4.0 percent in February, led by a 6.7-percent advance in gasoline prices. Prices were also higher for electricity (1.0 percent) and utility (piped) gas service (0.7 percent) over the month.

The energy index rose 3.0 percent since February 2020. The increase reflected a rise in prices for electricity (3.5 percent). Prices for gasoline and utility (piped) gas service also advanced over the year, up 2.6 and 4.1 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent since January. Over-the-month price increases were led by shelter (0.2 percent), apparel (1.5 percent), and medical care (0.5 percent), while prices for other goods and services edged down 0.1 percent.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.8 percent since February 2020, led by higher prices for shelter (1.0 percent), particularly those for owners' equivalent rent of residences (1.6 percent). Prices also increased for used cars and trucks (9.2 percent), education and communication (1.4 percent), and medical care (1.0 percent) over the year.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6 0.3 1.5 0.7 2.3 0.4 1.1 February 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.3 2.4 0.4 1.2 March -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0 0.5 1.7 -02 1.7 April 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.7 -0.4 0.8 May 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5 0.3 1.5 0.0 0.6 June 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6 0.1 1.6 0.3 0.8 July -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7 0.1 1.7 0.4 1.1 August 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7 0.1 1.5 0.1 1.1 September 0.5 1.9 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.4 0.1 1.2 October -0.1 1.5 -0.1 2.3 -0.1 1.5 -0.2 1.1 November 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.9 0.1 1.9 0.1 1.1 December 0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.9 0.2 1.4

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the two divisions of the Northeast. Over the month, the all items CPI-U increased in the Middle Atlantic division, up 0.4 percent, and the New England division, up 0.3 percent.

Over the year, prices rose in the Middle Atlantic division, up 1.4 percent. The all items index also rose in the New England division (0.7 percent). (See table B.)

Area 1-month change 12-month change Northeast 0.4 1.2 New England Division 0.3 0.7 Middle Atlantic Division 0.4 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for March 2021 is scheduled to be released Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi /.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The New Englanddivision is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The Middle Atlanticdivision is comprised of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.