Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-430-PHI
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Regional prices up 0.4 percent over the month; up 1.2 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast increased 0.4 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Acting Regional Commissioner Frank Waligorski noted that the recent increase reflected advances in the energy index (4.0 percent) and the all items less food and energy index (0.3 percent) since January. The food index declined over the month, down 0.5 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 1.2 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) This reflected an advance in the all items less food and energy index, up 0.8 percent. The energy index and the food index also rose since February 2020, up 3.0 and 2.9 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index decreased 0.5 percent since January. Prices were lower for both food at home and food away from home, down 0.5 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

From February 2020 to February 2021, the food index increased 2.9 percent. Prices for food away from home increased over the year, up 3.7 percent; those for food at home also rose, up 2.4 percent.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, rose 4.0 percent in February, led by a 6.7-percent advance in gasoline prices. Prices were also higher for electricity (1.0 percent) and utility (piped) gas service (0.7 percent) over the month.

The energy index rose 3.0 percent since February 2020. The increase reflected a rise in prices for electricity (3.5 percent). Prices for gasoline and utility (piped) gas service also advanced over the year, up 2.6 and 4.1 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent since January. Over-the-month price increases were led by shelter (0.2 percent), apparel (1.5 percent), and medical care (0.5 percent), while prices for other goods and services edged down 0.1 percent.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.8 percent since February 2020, led by higher prices for shelter (1.0 percent), particularly those for owners' equivalent rent of residences (1.6 percent). Prices also increased for used cars and trucks (9.2 percent), education and communication (1.4 percent), and medical care (1.0 percent) over the year.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6 0.3 1.5 0.7 2.3 0.4 1.1

February

0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.3 2.4 0.4 1.2

March

-0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0 0.5 1.7 -02 1.7

April

0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.7 -0.4 0.8

May

0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5 0.3 1.5 0.0 0.6

June

0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6 0.1 1.6 0.3 0.8

July

-0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7 0.1 1.7 0.4 1.1

August

0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7 0.1 1.5 0.1 1.1

September

0.5 1.9 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.4 0.1 1.2

October

-0.1 1.5 -0.1 2.3 -0.1 1.5 -0.2 1.1

November

0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.9 0.1 1.9 0.1 1.1

December

0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.9 0.2 1.4

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the two divisions of the Northeast. Over the month, the all items CPI-U increased in the Middle Atlantic division, up 0.4 percent, and the New England division, up 0.3 percent.

Over the year, prices rose in the Middle Atlantic division, up 1.4 percent. The all items index also rose in the New England division (0.7 percent). (See table B.)

Area 1-month change 12-month change

Northeast

0.4 1.2

New England Division

0.3 0.7

Middle Atlantic Division

0.4 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for March 2021 is scheduled to be released Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi /.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The New Englanddivision is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The Middle Atlanticdivision is comprised of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

All items

274.225 275.427 276.473 1.2 0.8 0.4

All items (December 1977 = 100)

431.820 433.714 435.361

Food and beverages

276.114 276.544 275.338 2.9 -0.3 -0.4

Food

276.795 277.329 276.024 2.9 -0.3 -0.5

Food at home

260.581 260.725 259.405 2.4 -0.5 -0.5

Cereals and bakery products

307.198 305.756 305.845 2.0 -0.4 0.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

267.244 266.652 264.981 3.9 -0.8 -0.6

Dairy and related products

238.650 241.290 239.434 1.1 0.3 -0.8

Fruits and vegetables

327.624 327.414 323.135 3.1 -1.4 -1.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

178.328 180.068 180.307 0.8 1.1 0.1

Other food at home

231.179 230.810 230.211 1.8 -0.4 -0.3

Food away from home

304.570 305.716 304.423 3.7 0.0 -0.4

Alcoholic beverages

266.296 265.307 265.449 2.5 -0.3 0.1

Housing

294.992 295.732 296.629 1.6 0.6 0.3

Shelter

367.393 367.500 368.060 1.0 0.2 0.2

Rent of primary residence

372.690 372.819 373.037 1.5 0.1 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

382.169 382.489 382.844 1.6 0.2 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

381.840 382.164 382.520 1.6 0.2 0.1

Fuels and utilities

228.635 232.598 236.725 3.5 3.5 1.8

Household energy

199.844 203.821 207.974 3.4 4.1 2.0

Energy services

202.564 205.451 207.387 3.7 2.4 0.9

Electricity

206.963 210.217 212.415 3.5 2.6 1.0

Utility (piped) gas service

178.959 180.929 182.220 4.1 1.8 0.7

Household furnishings and operations

124.738 125.433 125.504 4.4 0.6 0.1

Apparel

116.236 123.651 125.518 -4.0 8.0 1.5

Transportation

199.557 201.972 204.854 -0.2 2.7 1.4

Private transportation

194.078 197.348 200.630 2.0 3.4 1.7

New and used motor vehicles

98.922 98.971 99.098 3.3 0.2 0.1

New vehicles

145.750 146.504 145.605 0.2 -0.1 -0.6

New cars and trucks

100.998 101.528 100.909 0.2 -0.1 -0.6

New cars

135.738 136.581 137.258 1.6 1.1 0.5

Used cars and trucks

157.746 156.320 157.018 9.2 -0.5 0.4

Motor fuel

194.536 208.047 222.021 2.5 14.1 6.7

Gasoline (all types)

193.555 207.088 221.060 2.6 14.2 6.7

Gasoline, unleaded regular

190.000 203.807 218.055 2.7 14.8 7.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

213.683 225.269 237.307 1.9 11.1 5.3

Gasoline, unleaded premium

210.700 221.546 232.903 1.9 10.5 5.1

Motor vehicle insurance

594.559 597.820 603.610 -5.0 1.5 1.0

Medical care

544.695 547.280 549.824 1.0 0.9 0.5

Medical care commodities

381.360 379.575 378.260 -4.6 -0.8 -0.3

Medical care services

592.502 596.446 600.187 2.1 1.3 0.6

Professional services

407.468 414.716 417.577 4.7 2.5 0.7

Recreation

129.070 127.887 128.468 1.0 -0.5 0.5

Education and communication

148.572 148.860 149.138 1.4 0.4 0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,310.454 1,311.106 1,310.643 0.8 0.0 0.0

Other goods and services

518.064 513.920 513.550 0.9 -0.9 -0.1

Commodity and service group

Commodities

191.377 193.696 194.769 1.8 1.8 0.6

Commodities less food and beverages

147.512 150.477 152.419 1.0 3.3 1.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

183.736 190.216 194.410 -0.8 5.8 2.2

Durables

104.450 104.661 104.831 3.2 0.4 0.2

Services

353.715 353.853 354.874 1.0 0.3 0.3

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

242.040 243.636 244.859 1.4 1.2 0.5

All items less medical care

262.300 263.441 264.420 1.3 0.8 0.4

Commodities less food

151.652 154.529 156.434 1.0 3.2 1.2

Nondurables

229.158 232.745 234.350 1.3 2.3 0.7

Nondurables less food

188.581 194.615 198.566 -0.5 5.3 2.0

Services less rent of shelter

351.056 351.242 352.782 0.9 0.5 0.4

Services less medical care services

337.263 337.139 337.972 0.8 0.2 0.2

Energy

197.774 205.613 213.744 3.0 8.1 4.0

All items less energy

284.681 285.295 285.709 1.1 0.4 0.1

All items less food and energy

287.893 288.524 289.246 0.8 0.5 0.3

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
