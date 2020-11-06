Log in
Consumer Price Index & Producer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

11/06/2020 | 02:18pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Oct       N/A           104.0 
          1000  Job Openings &              Sep       N/A           6.5M 
                  Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 7     740K   (4)    751K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Oct      +0.2%   (8)   +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Oct      +0.2%   (8)   +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Oct      +1.3%   (6)   +1.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Oct      +1.7%   (6)   +1.7% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Oct       N/A         -$134B* 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index        Oct      +0.2%   (7)   +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Oct      +0.2%   (7)   +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, enery, trade  Oct       N/A          +0.4% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Nov       82.0   (5)    81.8** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Oct 2019 Reading 
**Oct Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 1417ET

