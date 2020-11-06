Consumer Price Index & Producer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Oct N/A 104.0 1000 Job Openings & Sep N/A 6.5M Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 7 740K (4) 751K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.2% (8) +0.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.2% (8) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +1.3% (6) +1.4% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +1.7% (6) +1.7% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Oct N/A -$134B* Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Oct +0.2% (7) +0.4% -- ex food & energy Oct +0.2% (7) +0.4% -- ex food, enery, trade Oct N/A +0.4% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 82.0 (5) 81.8** (Prelim) *Oct 2019 Reading **Oct Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

11-06-20 1417ET