Consumer Price Index & Producer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Oct N/A 104.0
1000 Job Openings & Sep N/A 6.5M
Labor Turnover
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 7 740K (4) 751K
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.2% (8) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.2% (8) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +1.3% (6) +1.4%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +1.7% (6) +1.7%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Oct N/A -$134B*
Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Oct +0.2% (7) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy Oct +0.2% (7) +0.4%
-- ex food, enery, trade Oct N/A +0.4%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 82.0 (5) 81.8**
(Prelim)
*Oct 2019 Reading
**Oct Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-06-20 1417ET