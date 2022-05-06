Log in
Consumer Price Index Seen +0.2% -- Data Week Ahead

05/06/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Wholesale Inventories       Mar     +2.3%    (4)   +2.5% 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Apr      92.9    (5)    93.2 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Apr     +0.2%    (14)  +1.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Apr     +0.4%    (14)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Apr     +8.1%    (11)  +8.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Apr     +6.0%    (11)  +6.5% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Apr    +$220B    (3)  -$226B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 7    191K    (8)    200K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Apr     +0.5%    (12)  +1.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Apr     +0.6%    (11)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Apr     +0.5%    (3)   +0.9% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               Apr     +0.6%    (8)   +2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May      64.4    (10)   65.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*April 2021 Reading 
**April Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1415ET

