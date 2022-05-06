Consumer Price Index Seen +0.2% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Mar +2.3% (4) +2.5% Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Apr 92.9 (5) 93.2 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr +0.2% (14) +1.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Apr +0.4% (14) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +8.1% (11) +8.5% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +6.0% (11) +6.5% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr +$220B (3) -$226B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 7 191K (8) 200K 0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.5% (12) +1.4% -- ex food & energy Apr +0.6% (11) +1.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Apr +0.5% (3) +0.9% Friday 0830 Import Prices Apr +0.6% (8) +2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 64.4 (10) 65.2** (Prelim) *April 2021 Reading **April Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1415ET