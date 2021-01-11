Log in
Consumer Price Index Seen Rising in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

01/11/2021 | 02:17pm EST
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Dec       100.0  (12)   101.4 
          1000  Job Openings                Nov       6.6M   (8)    6.7M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Dec      +0.4%   (31)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Dec      +0.1%   (31)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Dec      +1.3%   (15)  +1.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Dec      +1.6%   (15)  +1.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Dec     -$150B   (7)  -$13B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 9     800K   (23)   787K 
          0830  Import Prices               Dec      +0.7%   (17)  +0.1% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Dec      -0.1%   (31)  -1.1% 
                  -- ex autos               Dec      -0.4%   (27)  -0.9% 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Dec      +0.4%   (26)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Dec      +0.1%   (20)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Dec      +0.2%   (8)   +0.1% 
          0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Jan       6.0    (20)   4.9 
          0915  Industrial Production       Dec      +0.5%   (29)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Dec       73.7%  (24)   73.3% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Nov      +0.5%   (16)  +0.7% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       79.4   (26)   80.7** 
                 (Prelim) 
 
*Dec 2019 Reading 
**Dec Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1416ET

