Consumer Price Index Seen Rising in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Dec 100.0 (12) 101.4 1000 Job Openings Nov 6.6M (8) 6.7M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec +0.4% (31) +0.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.1% (31) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +1.3% (15) +1.2% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +1.6% (15) +1.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Dec -$150B (7) -$13B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 9 800K (23) 787K 0830 Import Prices Dec +0.7% (17) +0.1% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Dec -0.1% (31) -1.1% -- ex autos Dec -0.4% (27) -0.9% 0830 Producer Price Index Dec +0.4% (26) +0.1% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.1% (20) +0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (8) +0.1% 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Jan 6.0 (20) 4.9 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.5% (29) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 73.7% (24) 73.3% 1000 Business Inventories Nov +0.5% (16) +0.7% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 79.4 (26) 80.7** (Prelim) *Dec 2019 Reading **Dec Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

