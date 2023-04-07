The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Wholesale Inventories         Feb       +0.2%   (7)   -0.4% 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy            Mar        89.9   (5)    90.9 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M     Mar       +0.2%   (17)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M     Mar       +0.4%   (17)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y     Mar       +5.1%   (12)  +6.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y     Mar       +5.6%   (12)  +5.5% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget        Mar        N/A         -$193B * 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Apr 8      235K   (8)    228K 
          0830  Producer Price Index          Mar       +0.0%   (13)  -0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy         Mar       +0.2%   (11)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade   Mar        N/A          +0.2% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                  Mar       -0.4%   (15)  -0.4% 
                  -- ex autos                 Mar       -0.4%   (14)  -0.1% 
          0830  Import Prices                 Mar       -0.1%   (8)   -0.1% 
          0915  Industrial Production         Mar       +0.2%   (14)  +0.0% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization          Mar        78.7%  (12)   78.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories          Feb       +0.3%   (8)   -0.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment            Apr        62.0   (11)   62.0** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*March 2022 Reading 
**End-March Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

