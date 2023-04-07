The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Feb +0.2% (7) -0.4% Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Mar 89.9 (5) 90.9 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Mar +0.2% (17) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Mar +0.4% (17) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Mar +5.1% (12) +6.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Mar +5.6% (12) +5.5% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Mar N/A -$193B * Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 8 235K (8) 228K 0830 Producer Price Index Mar +0.0% (13) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Mar +0.2% (11) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Mar N/A +0.2% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Mar -0.4% (15) -0.4% -- ex autos Mar -0.4% (14) -0.1% 0830 Import Prices Mar -0.1% (8) -0.1% 0915 Industrial Production Mar +0.2% (14) +0.0% 0915 Capacity Utilization Mar 78.7% (12) 78.0% 1000 Business Inventories Feb +0.3% (8) -0.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 62.0 (11) 62.0** (Prelim) *March 2022 Reading **End-March Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

