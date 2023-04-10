The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Mar 89.0 (9) 90.9 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Mar +0.2% (27) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Mar +0.4% (27) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Mar +5.1% (16) +6.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Mar +5.6% (16) +5.5% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Mar -$312.5B (6) -$193B * Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 8 235K (19) 228K 0830 Producer Price Index Mar +0.0% (23) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Mar +0.2% (20) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Mar +0.3% (5) +0.2% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Mar -0.5% (26) -0.4% -- ex autos Mar -0.4% (24) -0.1% 0830 Import Prices Mar -0.1% (16) -0.1% 0915 Industrial Production Mar +0.2% (26) +0.0% 0915 Capacity Utilization Mar 79.1% (21) 78.0% 1000 Business Inventories Feb +0.3% (17) -0.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 62.0 (23) 62.0** (Prelim) *March 2022 Reading **End-March Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

