Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.2% in November -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Nov -$248B (3) -$191B*
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Nov 90.5 (3) 91.3
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Nov +0.2% (9) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy M/M Nov +0.4% (9) +0.3%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Nov +7.3% (5) +7.7%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Nov +6.1% (5) +6.3%
Wednesday 0830 Import Prices Nov -0.5% (4) -0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 10 N/A 230K
0830 Retail Sales Nov -0.3% (9) +1.3%
-- ex autos Nov +0.3% (8) +1.3%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec -15 (5) -19.4
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Dec -0.5 (5) 4.5
0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.2% (8) -0.1%
0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 79.8% (7) 79.9%
1000 Business Inventories Oct +0.4% (5) +0.4%
Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Dec N/A 47.7**
0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Dec N/A 46.2**
*Nov 2021 Reading
**Nov Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
