Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.2% in November -- Data Week Ahead

12/09/2022 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Nov     -$248B   (3)  -$191B* 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Nov       90.5   (3)    91.3 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Nov      +0.2%   (9)   +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Nov      +0.4%   (9)   +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Nov      +7.3%   (5)   +7.7% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Nov      +6.1%   (5)   +6.3% 
Wednesday 0830  Import Prices                  Nov      -0.5%   (4)   -0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 10    N/A           230K 
          0830  Retail Sales                   Nov      -0.3%   (9)   +1.3% 
                  -- ex autos                  Nov      +0.3%   (8)   +1.3% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Dec      -15     (5)   -19.4 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Dec      -0.5    (5)    4.5 
          0915  Industrial Production          Nov      +0.2%   (8)   -0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Nov       79.8%  (7)    79.9% 
          1000  Business Inventories           Oct      +0.4%   (5)   +0.4% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Dec       N/A           47.7** 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Dec       N/A           46.2** 
 
*Nov 2021 Reading 
**Nov Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1415ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.39% 0.68015 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.22727 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.73372 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.05451 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.642 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
Latest news "Commodities"
03:17pCanadian dollar adds to weekly decline as oil selloff weighs
RE
03:17pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 11.83% This Week to Settle at $2.7937 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 9.84% This Week to Settle at $2.0561 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 11.20% This Week to Settle at $71.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:16pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.57% This Week to Settle at $6.2450 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pTC Energy To Restart One Leg Of Keystone Pipeline from Saturday, Dec. 10 - Bloomberg News
RE
03:09pThe leg of the pipeline that extends to the cushing, okla., stor…
RE
03:08pTc energy expects to restart flows on the segment of the line ex…
RE
03:06pTc energy is planning to restart one leg of shuttered keystone o…
RE
02:59pStocks, dollar little changed as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
2U.S. producer prices increase in November
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS