Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.2% in November -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Nov -$248B (3) -$191B* Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Nov 90.5 (3) 91.3 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Nov +0.2% (9) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Nov +0.4% (9) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Nov +7.3% (5) +7.7% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Nov +6.1% (5) +6.3% Wednesday 0830 Import Prices Nov -0.5% (4) -0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 10 N/A 230K 0830 Retail Sales Nov -0.3% (9) +1.3% -- ex autos Nov +0.3% (8) +1.3% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec -15 (5) -19.4 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Dec -0.5 (5) 4.5 0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.2% (8) -0.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 79.8% (7) 79.9% 1000 Business Inventories Oct +0.4% (5) +0.4% Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Dec N/A 47.7** 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Dec N/A 46.2** *Nov 2021 Reading **Nov Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

