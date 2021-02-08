Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jan 96.5 (13) 95.9
1000 Job Openings Dec 6.5M (9) 6.5M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.3% (31) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.1% (31) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +1.5% (18) +1.4%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +1.5% (18) +1.6%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec +0.1% (12) +0.0%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jan -$150B (10) -$33B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 6 760k (22) 779K
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 80.8 (27) 79.0**
(Prelim)
*Jan 2020 Reading
**Jan Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
