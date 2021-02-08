Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update

02/08/2021 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jan       96.5   (13)   95.9 
          1000  Job Openings                Dec       6.5M   (9)    6.5M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jan      +0.3%   (31)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jan      +0.1%   (31)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jan      +1.5%   (18)  +1.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jan      +1.5%   (18)  +1.6% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Dec      +0.1%   (12)  +0.0% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jan     -$150B   (10) -$33B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 6     760k   (22)   779K 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       80.8   (27)   79.0** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jan 2020 Reading 
**Jan Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-21 1413ET

Latest news "Commodities"
08:13aConsumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
08:03aCorn rallies to 7-1/2 year high ahead of monthly USDA report
RE
07:58aOil hits more than one-year high on supply cuts, stimulus hopes
RE
07:45aCanadian province Alberta backs down on opening Rockies to coal mines
RE
07:43aCanadian province Alberta backs down on opening Rockies to coal mines
RE
07:19aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Mongolia seeks more tax revenue from Rio copper mine expansion -source
RE
06:54aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Mongolia seeks greater tax revenue from Rio copper mine expansion -source
RE
06:22aGold rises over 1% on expectations of large U.S. stimulus package
RE
06:11aPeru reports sharp drop in 2020 copper production due to pandemic
RE
05:37aPeru copper production in 2020 hammered by coronavirus pandemic - govt
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Musk's Tesla electrifies bitcoin with $1.5 billion bet, car payments pledge
2BREXIT: Why the exodus to Paris has not (yet?) come to pass
3SoftBank's Son hails 'golden eggs' as Vision Fund rallies
4RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ