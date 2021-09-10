Log in
Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.4% -- Data Week Ahead

09/10/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Aug     -$199B   (4)  -$200B* 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Aug       99.0   (7)    99.7 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Aug      +0.4%   (15)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Aug      +0.3%   (15)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Aug      +5.4%   (12)  +5.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Aug      +4.2%   (12)  +4.3% 
Wednesday 0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Sep       17.2   (7)    18.3 
          0830  Import Prices               Aug      +0.3%   (7)   +0.3% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Aug      +0.5%   (15)  +0.9% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Aug       76.4%  (12)   76.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 11    318K   (8)    310K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Aug      -0.7%   (16)  -1.1% 
                  -- ex autos               Aug      +0.2%   (15)  -0.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Sep       18.9   (7)    19.4 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jul      +0.5%   (6)   +0.8% 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       72.0   (11)   70.3** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
 *Aug 2020 Reading 
**Aug Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1418ET

