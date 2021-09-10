Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.4% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug -$199B (4) -$200B* Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Aug 99.0 (7) 99.7 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Aug +0.4% (15) +0.5% -- ex food & energy M/M Aug +0.3% (15) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Aug +5.4% (12) +5.4% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Aug +4.2% (12) +4.3% Wednesday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Sep 17.2 (7) 18.3 0830 Import Prices Aug +0.3% (7) +0.3% 0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.5% (15) +0.9% 0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 76.4% (12) 76.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 11 318K (8) 310K 0830 Retail Sales Aug -0.7% (16) -1.1% -- ex autos Aug +0.2% (15) -0.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Sep 18.9 (7) 19.4 1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.5% (6) +0.8% Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 72.0 (11) 70.3** (Prelim) *Aug 2020 Reading **Aug Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

