The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1000  Wholesale Inventories          Mar       +0.1%   (3)   +0.1% 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Apr        N/A           90.1 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Apr       +0.4%   (12)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Apr       +0.4%   (12)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Apr       +5.0%   (8)   +5.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Apr       +5.5%   (8)   +5.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Apr      +$235B   (3)  +$308B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 6      N/A           242K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Apr       +0.3%   (9)   -0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Apr       +0.2%   (7)   -0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Apr        N/A          +0.1% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  Apr       +0.3%   (3)   -0.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             May        63.0   (6)    63.5** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*April 2022 Reading 
**End-April Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
