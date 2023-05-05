The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Mar +0.1% (3) +0.1% Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Apr N/A 90.1 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Apr +0.4% (12) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Apr +0.4% (12) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Apr +5.0% (8) +5.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Apr +5.5% (8) +5.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Apr +$235B (3) +$308B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 6 N/A 242K 0830 Producer Price Index Apr +0.3% (9) -0.5% -- ex food & energy Apr +0.2% (7) -0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Apr N/A +0.1% Friday 0830 Import Prices Apr +0.3% (3) -0.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 63.0 (6) 63.5** (Prelim) *April 2022 Reading **End-April Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1417ET