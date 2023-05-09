The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Apr       +0.4%   (28)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Apr       +0.4%   (28)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Apr       +5.0%   (18)  +5.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Apr       +5.5%   (18)  +5.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Apr      +$242.5B (6)  +$308B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 6      245K   (21)   242K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Apr       +0.3%   (24)  -0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Apr       +0.2%   (21)  -0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Apr       +0.2%   (5)   +0.1% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  Apr       +0.3%   (16)  -0.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             May        63.0   (22)    63.5** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*April 2022 Reading 
**End-April Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

