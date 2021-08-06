Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1000 Job Openings Jun 9.1M (4) 9.2M
& Labor Turnover
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jul 102.0 (5) 102.5
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q +3.7% (10) +5.4%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +0.8% (10) +1.7%*
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.5% (15) +0.9%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.4% (15) +0.9%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +5.3% (9) +5.4%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +4.3% (9) +4.5%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul N/A -$63B**
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 7 380K (7) 385K
0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.5% (13) +1.0%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.5% (11) +1.0%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.4% (3) +0.5%
Friday 0830 Import Prices Jul +0.6% (7) +1.0%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 81.4 (11) 81.2***
(Prelim)
*1Q Revised Reading
**July 2020 Reading
***End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-06-21 1415ET