News: Latest News
Commodities 

Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead

08/06/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Job Openings                Jun       9.1M   (4)    9.2M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jul       102.0  (5)    102.5 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       2Q       +3.7%   (10)  +5.4%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   2Q       +0.8%   (10)  +1.7%* 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jul      +0.5%   (15)  +0.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.4%   (15)  +0.9% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jul      +5.3%   (9)   +5.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +4.3%   (9)   +4.5% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jul       N/A          -$63B** 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 7     380K   (7)    385K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jul      +0.5%   (13)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jul      +0.5%   (11)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jul      +0.4%   (3)   +0.5% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               Jul      +0.6%   (7)   +1.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       81.4   (11)   81.2*** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*1Q Revised Reading 
**July 2020 Reading 
***End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1415ET

