Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Job Openings Jun 9.1M (4) 9.2M & Labor Turnover Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jul 102.0 (5) 102.5 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q +3.7% (10) +5.4%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +0.8% (10) +1.7%* Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.5% (15) +0.9% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.4% (15) +0.9% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +5.3% (9) +5.4% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +4.3% (9) +4.5% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul N/A -$63B** Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 7 380K (7) 385K 0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.5% (13) +1.0% -- ex food & energy Jul +0.5% (11) +1.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.4% (3) +0.5% Friday 0830 Import Prices Jul +0.6% (7) +1.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 81.4 (11) 81.2*** (Prelim) *1Q Revised Reading **July 2020 Reading ***End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

