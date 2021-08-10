Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead

08/10/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jul      +0.5%   (29)  +0.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.4%   (29)  +0.9% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jul      +5.3%   (18)  +5.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +4.4%   (18)  +4.5% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jul     -$314B   (7)  -$63B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 7     375K   (22)   385K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jul      +0.6%   (27)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jul      +0.5%   (25)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jul      +0.5%   (9)   +0.5% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               Jul      +0.6%   (17)  +1.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       81.3   (25)   81.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*July 2020 Reading 
**End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aCanadian dollar recovers from 2-week low as oil rallies
RE
10:13aICE Canola Futures Inch Back
DJ
09:57aTSX hits record high as commodities bounce back
RE
09:43aOil rises as market shrugs off virus impact
RE
09:34aTSX inches up at open as commodities recover
RE
08:17aJEFF BEZOS : Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
RE
08:00aGOLD'S LITTLE FLASH CRASH SHOWS SYMPTOMS OF WIDER MALAISE : Russell
RE
06:59aCorn down as USDA says U.S. crop better than expected
RE
06:21aFTSE 100 Just in Red But Oil, Metals Rebound
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
4SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS