Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.5% (29) +0.9% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.4% (29) +0.9% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +5.3% (18) +5.4% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +4.4% (18) +4.5% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$314B (7) -$63B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 7 375K (22) 385K 0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.6% (27) +1.0% -- ex food & energy Jul +0.5% (25) +1.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.5% (9) +0.5% Friday 0830 Import Prices Jul +0.6% (17) +1.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 81.3 (25) 81.2** (Prelim) *July 2020 Reading **End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

