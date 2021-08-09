Log in
Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead Update

08/09/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jul       102.0  (9)    102.5 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       2Q       +3.2%   (25)  +5.4%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   2Q       +0.8%   (25)  +1.7%* 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jul      +0.5%   (29)  +0.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.4%   (29)  +0.9% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jul      +5.3%   (18)  +5.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +4.4%   (18)  +4.5% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jul     -$314B   (7)  -$63B** 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 7     375K   (22)   385K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jul      +0.6%   (27)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jul      +0.5%   (25)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jul      +0.5%   (9)   +0.5% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               Jul      +0.6%   (17)  +1.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       81.3   (25)   81.2*** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*1Q Revised Reading 
**July 2020 Reading 
***End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1415ET

