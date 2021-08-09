Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.5% in July -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jul 102.0 (9) 102.5
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q +3.2% (25) +5.4%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +0.8% (25) +1.7%*
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.5% (29) +0.9%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.4% (29) +0.9%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +5.3% (18) +5.4%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +4.4% (18) +4.5%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$314B (7) -$63B**
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 7 375K (22) 385K
0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.6% (27) +1.0%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.5% (25) +1.0%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.5% (9) +0.5%
Friday 0830 Import Prices Jul +0.6% (17) +1.0%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 81.3 (25) 81.2***
(Prelim)
*1Q Revised Reading
**July 2020 Reading
***End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
