Consumer Price Index, South Region – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-265-ATL
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Prices in the South up 0.5 percent over the month and 2.0 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South rose 0.5 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The energy index increased 3.7 percent over the month, while the index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent. The food index also increased in February, up 0.3 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South advanced 2.0 percent for the 12 months ending February 2021. The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.6 percent over the past year, while the food index advanced 3.8 percent and the energy index rose 2.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

Food

The food index rose 0.3 percent in February, reflecting a 0.6-percent increase in the food at home index. The food away from home index was unchanged over the month.

The food index advanced 3.8 percent for the 12 months ending in February, reflecting increases in the food at home (4.2 percent) and food away from home (3.4 percent) indexes.

Energy

The energy index increased 3.7 percent in February, led by a 7.3-percent increase in the gasoline index. The electricity index edged up 0.2 percent in February, while the utility (piped) gas service index rose 0.5 percent over the month.

The energy index rose 2.7 percent for the 12 months ending in February, reflecting increases in the gasoline (4.0 percent), utility (piped) gas service (7.2 percent), and electricity (0.7 percent) indexes.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in February. Several indexes increased over the month, including shelter (0.2 percent), apparel (2.3 percent), and medical care (0.5 percent).

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.6 percent for the 12 months ending in February, led by a 2.0-percent increase in the shelter index. The used cars and trucks index jumped 8.7 percent over the past year, while the medical care index advanced 2.8 percent-reflecting a 3.7-percent increase in the medical care services index. Apparel (-4.5 percent) was among the indexes to decline over the year.

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. The all items CPI-U advanced 0.6 percent in the East South Central and the West South Central divisions in February. The all items index in the South Atlantic division rose 0.5 percent over the past month.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 2.9 percent in the East South Central division. The all items index rose 2.1 percent in the South Atlantic division and 1.5 percent in the West South Central division.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2 0.3 2.3 0.5 1.6

February

0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1 0.2 1.9 0.5 2.0

March

0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6 -0.1 1.1

April

0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8 -0.8 -0.2

May

0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4 -0.2 -0.4

June

0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1 0.6 0.3

July

-0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9 0.3 1.4 0.6 0.6

August

0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4 -0.1 1.4 0.4 1.1

September

0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7 0.0 1.3 0.2 1.3

October

-0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1 0.2 1.3 0.1 1.3

November

-0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9 0.0 1.6 -0.1 1.2

December

-0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5 0.0 2.1 0.2 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for March 2021 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi /.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All Items

250.693 252.067 253.386 2.0 1.1 0.5

All items (December 1977=100)

406.658 408.888 411.027 - - -

Food and beverages

264.929 266.178 267.034 3.6 0.8 0.3

Food

266.717 268.038 268.872 3.8 0.8 0.3

Food at home

248.420 249.764 251.276 4.2 1.1 0.6

Cereal and bakery products

290.178 290.597 293.685 4.4 1.2 1.1

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

257.114 258.919 260.973 5.5 1.5 0.8

Dairy and related products

231.963 231.092 229.703 2.6 -1.0 -0.6

Fruits and vegetables

287.711 293.002 296.994 4.9 3.2 1.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

173.569 176.653 176.053 3.3 1.4 -0.3

Other food at home

220.064 218.937 220.335 3.4 0.1 0.6

Food away from home

296.626 297.930 297.797 3.4 0.4 0.0

Alcoholic beverages

239.884 240.168 241.320 0.4 0.6 0.5

Housing

251.340 252.143 252.607 1.9 0.5 0.2

Shelter

291.652 292.522 293.177 2.0 0.5 0.2

Rent of primary residence

308.157 308.875 308.989 2.5 0.3 0.0

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

295.103 295.773 296.515 2.5 0.5 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

295.102 295.774 296.514 2.5 0.5 0.3

Fuels and utilities

242.278 242.209 243.008 2.1 0.3 0.3

Household energy

192.226 191.945 192.635 1.6 0.2 0.4

Energy services

192.567 192.128 192.647 1.6 0.0 0.3

Electricity

189.435 189.034 189.473 0.7 0.0 0.2

Utility (piped) gas service

197.490 196.832 197.847 7.2 0.2 0.5

Household furnishings and operations

126.780 127.819 127.518 1.4 0.6 -0.2

Apparel

122.932 124.118 126.931 -4.5 3.3 2.3

Transportation

203.954 206.520 209.818 1.6 2.9 1.6

Private transportation

204.288 207.214 210.802 2.7 3.2 1.7

New and used motor vehicles

105.825 105.194 105.425 3.9 -0.4 0.2

New vehicles

154.331 155.094 155.593 1.0 0.8 0.3

New cars and trucks

105.073 105.596 105.937 1.0 0.8 0.3

New cars

152.771 153.652 153.991 0.3 0.8 0.2

Used cars and trucks

151.978 150.478 150.892 8.7 -0.7 0.3

Motor fuel

179.237 194.099 208.138 3.9 16.1 7.2

Gasoline (all types)

178.186 193.021 207.043 4.0 16.2 7.3

Unleaded regular

172.657 187.486 201.594 4.2 16.8 7.5

Unleaded midgrade

205.825 220.045 233.679 4.1 13.5 6.2

Unleaded premium

205.790 218.975 230.617 2.4 12.1 5.3

Motor vehicle insurance

921.782 929.296 936.937 -3.0 1.6 0.8

Medical care

489.780 493.592 496.035 2.8 1.3 0.5

Medical care commodities

348.391 348.707 349.056 -1.2 0.2 0.1

Medical care services

537.648 542.638 545.787 3.7 1.5 0.6

Professional services

375.268 379.388 382.348 4.0 1.9 0.8

Recreation

122.526 123.295 123.795 1.4 1.0 0.4

Education and communication

136.554 136.575 136.293 1.8 -0.2 -0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,374.049 1,376.880 1,378.109 1.4 0.3 0.1

Other goods and services

446.748 447.634 450.650 3.0 0.9 0.7

Commodity and service group

All Items

250.693 252.067 253.386 2.0 1.1 0.5

Commodities

184.216 186.048 187.809 2.3 2.0 0.9

Commodities less food and beverages

147.498 149.460 151.469 1.5 2.7 1.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

185.081 189.849 194.771 0.2 5.2 2.6

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

223.325 230.151 236.338 1.7 5.8 2.7

Durables

110.016 110.160 110.284 2.7 0.2 0.1

Services

317.840 318.698 319.519 1.8 0.5 0.3

Rent of shelter

299.735 300.597 301.368 2.0 0.5 0.3

Transportation services

353.988 351.566 351.827 -3.6 -0.6 0.1

Other services

357.249 358.365 359.111 2.4 0.5 0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

237.692 238.940 240.196 1.9 1.1 0.5

All items less food

247.976 249.358 250.749 1.7 1.1 0.6

All items less shelter

235.817 237.389 238.967 2.0 1.3 0.7

Commodities less food

150.237 152.166 154.160 1.4 2.6 1.3

Nondurables

222.912 225.994 228.969 2.1 2.7 1.3

Nondurables less food

187.977 192.468 197.156 0.3 4.9 2.4

Nondurables less food and apparel

223.690 229.893 235.596 1.6 5.3 2.5

Services less rent of shelter

350.613 351.495 352.404 1.6 0.5 0.3

Services less medical care services

298.171 298.701 299.334 1.6 0.4 0.2

Energy

181.834 188.611 195.501 2.7 7.5 3.7

All items less energy

259.037 259.880 260.649 1.9 0.6 0.3

All items less food and energy

258.129 258.890 259.650 1.6 0.6 0.3

Commodities less food and energy commodities

146.835 147.250 147.830 1.0 0.7 0.4

Energy commodities

182.870 197.867 212.077 3.9 16.0 7.2

Services less energy services

331.099 332.092 332.945 1.8 0.6 0.3

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
