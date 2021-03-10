Log in
Consumer Price Index, St. Louis Area – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-407-KAN
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices up 1.2 percent over the past two months, up 1.6 percent from a year ago

Prices in the St. Louis area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 1.2 percent for the two months ending in February 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that the February increase was most influenced by higher prices for energy and for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.6 percent. (See chart 1.) The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent over the year and energy prices increased 2.7 percent. In contrast, food prices fell 0.4 percent during the period. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.9 percent for the two months ending in February. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home rose 1.5 percent and prices for food away from home crept up 0.1 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices decreased 0.4 percent. Prices for food away from home declined 3.1 percent, while prices for food at home rose 1.7 percent since a year ago.

Energy

The energy index rose 8.9 percent for the two months ending in February. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (17.7 percent). Prices for electricity also advanced, 1.7 percent, and prices for natural gas service increased 1.9 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 2.7 percent over the year, led by to higher prices for gasoline (4.9 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service also advanced, up 1.7 percent, and prices for electricity increased 0.5 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for medical care (3.1 percent) and apparel (7.1 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for shelter (-0.7 percent) and household furnishings and operations (-0.5 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent. Components contributing the most to the increase included shelter (2.0 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (6.7 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in apparel (-8.1 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (-10.4 percent).

The April 2021 Consumer Price Index for the St. Louis area is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February 2021 was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The St. Louis, MO-IL, area covered in this release includes Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties in Illinois; and Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Warren counties and St. Louis City in Missouri.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from -
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

All items

234.239 - 237.018 1.6 1.2 -

All items (1967 = 100)

695.730 - 703.982

Food and beverages

264.633 - 266.897 0.3 0.9 -

Food

261.731 - 263.996 -0.4 0.9 -

Food at home

242.851 245.983 246.403 1.7 1.5 0.2

Cereals and bakery products

217.572 - 219.808 2.2 1.0 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

260.438 - 263.171 6.8 1.0 -

Dairy and related products

163.154 - 154.807 -7.1 -5.1 -

Fruits and vegetables

383.595 - 396.586 -5.0 3.4 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

172.618 - 177.135 0.1 2.6 -

Other food at home

238.417 - 244.072 5.3 2.4 -

Food away from home

293.302 - 293.493 -3.1 0.1 -

Alcoholic beverages

266.072 - 268.087 8.7 0.8 -

Housing

232.753 - 231.725 2.2 -0.4 -

Shelter

277.182 274.276 275.314 2.0 -0.7 0.4

Rent of primary residence

255.815 255.863 256.277 2.2 0.2 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

289.952 289.655 289.961 2.3 0.0 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

289.952 289.655 289.961 2.3 0.0 0.1

Fuels and utilities

213.328 - 215.767 2.7 1.1 -

Household energy

176.471 176.504 179.564 0.9 1.8 1.7

Energy services

178.127 178.127 181.253 0.9 1.8 1.8

Electricity

176.544 176.544 179.490 0.5 1.7 1.7

Utility (piped) gas service

148.890 148.890 151.771 1.7 1.9 1.9

Household furnishings and operations

125.038 - 124.365 3.0 -0.5 -

Apparel

124.607 - 133.411 -8.1 7.1 -

Transportation

185.199 - 191.500 2.0 3.4 -

Private transportation

188.176 - 195.062 3.4 3.7 -

New and used motor vehicles

96.331 - 96.793 6.7 0.5 -

New vehicles

212.786 - 217.504 5.9 2.2 -

Used cars and trucks

324.217 - 322.511 9.4 -0.5 -

Motor fuel

185.270 203.297 217.741 4.7 17.5 7.1

Gasoline (all types)

182.007 199.889 214.186 4.9 17.7 7.2

Gasoline, unleaded regular

174.100 191.580 205.660 5.1 18.1 7.3

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

224.839 246.059 258.595 4.4 15.0 5.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

196.190 210.615 223.748 2.6 14.0 6.2

Motor vehicle insurance

529.875 - 535.116 -10.4 1.0 -

Medical care

464.677 - 478.977 2.2 3.1 -

Recreation

120.045 - 122.357 1.8 1.9 -

Education and communication

144.111 - 146.235 2.3 1.5 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,265.112 - 1,266.622 0.6 0.1 -

Other goods and services

328.896 - 334.102 0.2 1.6 -

Commodity and service group

Commodities

186.153 - 190.480 1.3 2.3 -

Commodities less food and beverages

148.328 - 153.122 2.0 3.2 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

193.351 - 205.000 0.1 6.0 -

Durables

104.227 - 104.886 3.9 0.6 -

Services

283.418 - 284.875 1.7 0.5 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

221.193 - 225.733 1.4 2.1 -

All items less medical care

222.666 - 224.898 1.5 1.0 -

Commodities less food

152.964 - 157.708 2.3 3.1 -

Nondurables

228.987 - 236.134 0.2 3.1 -

Nondurables less food

199.772 - 210.716 0.9 5.5 -

Services less rent of shelter

297.344 - 302.413 1.4 1.7 -

Services less medical care services

266.207 - 266.421 1.5 0.1 -

Energy

181.566 189.581 197.712 2.7 8.9 4.3

All items less energy

242.273 - 243.904 1.5 0.7 -

All items less food and energy

238.995 - 240.531 1.8 0.6 -

- Data not available.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
