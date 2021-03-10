Log in
Consumer Price Index, West Region — February 2021

03/10/2021
News Release Information

21-409-SAN
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices were up 0.5 percent over the past month, up 1.6 percent from a year ago

Prices in the West Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.5 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The February increase was influenced by higher prices for gasoline and shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.6 percent. This is the eleventh consecutive month of year-over-year increases less than 2.0 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Food prices rose 4.5 percent. Energy prices crept up 0.2 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of electricity. The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.2 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.4 percent for the month of February. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home increased 0.5 percent. Prices for food at home rose 0.4 percent. Higher prices for other food at home (1.3 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for dairy and related products (-1.2 percent).

Over the year, food prices rose 4.5 percent. Prices for food away from home advanced 4.6 percent since a year ago, and prices for food at home rose 4.3 percent, influenced by higher prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs (7.8 percent).

Energy

The energy index rose 3.6 percent over the month. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (5.2 percent). Prices for electricity advanced 2.4 percent, but prices for natural gas service decreased 0.4 percent for the same period.

Energy prices crept up 0.2 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for electricity (5.2 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service increased 6.8 percent, but prices for gasoline declined 3.7 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in February. Higher prices for motor vehicle insurance (2.9 percent), recreation (1.0 percent), and shelter (0.2 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for alcoholic beverages (-0.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.2 percent. Components contributing to the increase included new and used motor vehicles (4.3 percent), household furnishings and operations (3.0 percent), and shelter (1.2 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in apparel (-3.2 percent) and recreation (-0.7 percent).

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 2.5 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.7 0.3 2.9 0.2 1.4

February

0.6 3.0 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.4 0.4 3.1 0.5 1.6

March

0.3 3.1 0.4 3.2 0.4 2.4 -0.2 2.5

April

0.3 2.9 0.4 3.2 0.8 2.9 -0.4 1.3

May

0.2 2.6 0.5 3.5 0.5 2.9 0.1 0.8

June

0.0 2.5 0.2 3.6 0.0 2.7 0.4 1.2

July

0.1 2.5 0.1 3.6 0.0 2.7 0.5 1.7

August

0.2 2.7 0.2 3.6 0.1 2.6 0.3 1.9

September

0.5 2.9 0.3 3.4 0.3 2.6 0.0 1.6

October

0.3 2.9 0.4 3.5 0.5 2.8 0.2 1.2

November

0.0 3.1 -0.2 3.3 -0.1 2.8 0.0 1.4

December

0.1 3.1 -0.2 3.1 -0.2 2.8 -0.1 1.5

The March 2021 Consumer Price Index for the West Region is scheduled to be released on April 13, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The West Region covered in this release is comprised of the following thirteen states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All Items

276.593 277.238 278.702 1.6 0.8 0.5

All items (December 1977=100)

447.097 448.139 450.506

Food and beverages

280.962 281.122 282.161 4.4 0.4 0.4

Food

281.330 281.443 282.643 4.5 0.5 0.4

Food at home

263.334 263.024 263.956 4.3 0.2 0.4

Cereals and bakery products

269.442 265.321 265.829 0.6 -1.3 0.2

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

279.407 281.551 283.155 7.8 1.3 0.6

Dairy and related products

249.450 249.225 246.346 3.8 -1.2 -1.2

Fruits and vegetables

345.758 346.758 345.409 2.9 -0.1 -0.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

188.808 189.380 190.533 7.4 0.9 0.6

Other food at home

220.154 218.670 221.463 3.1 0.6 1.3

Food away from home

304.699 305.392 306.955 4.6 0.7 0.5

Alcoholic beverages

272.690 273.440 272.459 3.2 -0.1 -0.4

Housing

308.596 309.310 310.182 1.7 0.5 0.3

Shelter

356.259 357.040 357.670 1.2 0.4 0.2

Rent of primary residence

381.592 381.621 382.538 1.6 0.2 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

376.555 376.862 377.607 1.7 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

376.521 376.828 377.574 1.7 0.3 0.2

Fuels and utilities

318.685 320.809 325.202 5.0 2.0 1.4

Household energy

267.916 269.583 274.344 5.7 2.4 1.8

Energy services

269.870 271.372 276.192 5.6 2.3 1.8

Electricity

301.284 302.211 309.398 5.2 2.7 2.4

Utility (piped) gas service

211.838 214.943 214.093 6.8 1.1 -0.4

Household furnishings and operations

138.186 138.132 138.389 3.0 0.1 0.2

Apparel

109.417 111.966 113.304 -3.2 3.6 1.2

Transportation

211.613 213.427 216.515 -0.2 2.3 1.4

Private transportation

209.457 211.674 215.294 1.4 2.8 1.7

New and used motor vehicles

103.780 103.808 104.034 4.3 0.2 0.2

New vehicles

151.498 151.328 151.487 1.7 0.0 0.1

New cars and trucks

105.216 105.131 105.229 1.7 0.0 0.1

New cars

149.827 150.286 1.7 0.3

Used cars and trucks

145.018 144.269 145.121 9.9 0.1 0.6

Motor fuel

224.302 232.603 244.582 -3.9 9.0 5.1

Gasoline (all types)

223.441 231.807 243.806 -3.7 9.1 5.2

Gasoline, unleaded regular

219.641 228.073 240.237 -3.8 9.4 5.3

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

218.122 225.173 235.437 -3.5 7.9 4.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

224.743 232.297 242.779 -3.1 8.0 4.5

Motor vehicle insurance

796.456 810.395 833.674 -1.0 4.7 2.9

Medical Care

537.478 539.245 539.796 1.2 0.4 0.1

Medical care commodities

420.843 419.214 409.235 -3.8 -2.8 -2.4

Medical care services

573.504 576.341 580.214 2.4 1.2 0.7

Professional services

364.747 367.490 374.088 3.5 2.6 1.8

Recreation

116.617 114.324 115.448 -0.7 -1.0 1.0

Education and communication

141.355 140.694 141.118 2.2 -0.2 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,513.978 1,503.207 1,506.289 0.6 -0.5 0.2

Other goods and services

461.308 469.789 473.042 3.1 2.5 0.7

Commodity and Service Group

All Items

276.593 277.238 278.702 1.6 0.8 0.5

Commodities

190.461 191.414 192.894 2.3 1.3 0.8

Commodities less food & beverages

146.924 148.131 149.705 0.9 1.9 1.1

Nondurables less food & beverages

185.582 189.441 192.047 -1.9 3.5 1.4

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

239.120 243.907 247.400 -1.5 3.5 1.4

Durables

109.782 109.262 110.063 4.0 0.3 0.7

Services

356.772 357.050 358.426 1.1 0.5 0.4

Rent of shelter

379.409 380.246 380.966 1.2 0.4 0.2

Transportation services

304.439 306.105 307.975 -4.0 1.2 0.6

Other services

368.948 364.854 366.539 0.9 -0.7 0.5

Special aggregate indexes:

All items less medical care

264.713 265.309 266.806 1.6 0.8 0.6

All items less food

275.961 276.694 278.202 1.1 0.8 0.5

All items less shelter

245.337 245.928 247.717 1.8 1.0 0.7

Commodities less food

151.471 152.674 154.189 1.0 1.8 1.0

Nondurables

233.136 235.212 237.069 1.6 1.7 0.8

Nondurables less food

191.949 195.618 197.997 -1.5 3.2 1.2

Nondurables less food and apparel

242.348 246.701 249.717 -1.0 3.0 1.2

Services less rent of shelter

367.921 367.521 369.885 1.1 0.5 0.6

Services less medical care services

341.661 341.769 342.976 1.0 0.4 0.4

Energy

246.618 252.230 261.331 0.2 6.0 3.6

All items less energy

280.958 281.271 282.229 1.7 0.5 0.3

All items less food and energy

281.681 282.032 282.949 1.2 0.5 0.3

Commodities less food and energy commodities

143.016 143.491 143.952 1.8 0.7 0.3

Energy commodities

229.130 237.605 249.676 -3.6 9.0 5.1

Services less energy services

363.169 363.379 364.566 1.0 0.4 0.3

- Data not available
Regions defined as the four Census regions. West includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
