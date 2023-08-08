The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 5 230K (17) 227K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (24) +0.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.2% (24) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +3.3% (14) +3.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +4.8% (14) +4.8% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$117.5B (4) -$211B* Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (21) +0.1% -- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (19) +0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Jul +0.3% (4) +0.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 71.7 (20) 71.6** (Prelim) *July 2022 Reading **July Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

