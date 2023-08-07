The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Monday    1500  Consumer Credit                Jun      +$13.0B  (13)+$7.3B 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Jul        91.4   (12)  91.0 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Jun       $64.8B  (22) $68.98B 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Jun       -0.3%   (12) +0.0% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Aug 5      230K   (17)  227K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Jul       +0.2%   (24) +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Jul       +0.2%   (24) +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Jul       +3.3%   (14) +3.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Jul       +4.8%   (14) +4.8% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Jul      -$117.5B (4) -$211B* 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index           Jul       +0.2%   (21) +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Jul       +0.2%   (19) +0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Jul       +0.3%   (4)  +0.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Aug        71.7   (20)  71.6** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*July 2022 Reading 
**July Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
