The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 1000  Wholesale Inventories          Nov      -0.2%    (11)  -0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jan 6     210K    (16)   202K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Dec      +0.2%    (24)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Dec      +0.3%    (24)  +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Dec      +3.2%    (16)  +3.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Dec      +3.8%    (16)  +4.0% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Dec     -$75.0B   (5)  -$85B* 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index           Dec      +0.1%    (20)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Dec      +0.2%    (18)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Dec      +0.2%    (4)   +0.1% 
 
*December 2022 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
