DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Nov +$8.0B (12) +$5.2B Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Dec 90.8 (11) 90.6 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Nov $64.7B (22) $64.26B Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Nov -0.2% (11) -0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 6 210K (16) 202K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec +0.2% (24) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.3% (24) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +3.2% (16) +3.1% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +3.8% (16) +4.0% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Dec -$75.0B (5) -$85B* Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Dec +0.1% (20) +0.0% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.2% (18) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (4) +0.1% *December 2022 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

