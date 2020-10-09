Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Sep 101.4 (4) 100.2 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Sep +0.2% (11) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Sep +0.2% (12) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Sep +1.4% (8) +1.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Sep +1.8% (8) +1.7% Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Sep +0.2% (11) +0.3% -- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (9) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade Sep N/A +0.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 10 830K (7) 840K 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Oct 12.0 (5) 17.0 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Oct 14.0 (5) 15.0 0830 Import Prices Sep +0.1% (5) +0.9% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +0.7% (13) +0.6% -- ex autos Sep +0.3% (12) +0.7% 0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.5% (11) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 71.8% (11) 71.4% 1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.4% (8) +0.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 80.4 (9) 80.4* (Prelim) *Sep Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

