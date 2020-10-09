Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Sep       101.4  (4)    100.2 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Sep      +0.2%   (11)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Sep      +0.2%   (12)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Sep      +1.4%   (8)   +1.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Sep      +1.8%   (8)   +1.7% 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Sep      +0.2%   (11)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Sep      +0.2%   (9)   +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Sep       N/A          +0.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 10    830K   (7)    840K 
          0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Oct       12.0   (5)    17.0 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Oct       14.0   (5)    15.0 
          0830  Import Prices               Sep      +0.1%   (5)   +0.9% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Sep      +0.7%   (13)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex autos               Sep      +0.3%   (12)  +0.7% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Sep      +0.5%   (11)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Sep       71.8%  (11)   71.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Aug      +0.4%   (8)   +0.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       80.4   (9)    80.4* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Sep Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-20 1417ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Commodities"
02:48pHurricane Delta shuts most U.S. offshore oil output in 15 years
RE
02:18pConsumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:12pU.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production cut by 92% - regulator
RE
02:08pNorway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
01:59pWall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood
RE
01:52pOil prices slip more than 1% after Norway oil worker strike ends
RE
01:50pNorway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
01:37pBrazil sugar output up 59% late in Sept., ethanol exports soar
RE
01:28pSoybean futures hit 2018 highs as U.S. supplies tighten
RE
01:26pU.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on falling harvest forecast
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
4EUROSTOXX : European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
5GOLD : Wall Street gains, gold jumps on stimulus likelihood

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group