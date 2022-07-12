Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

07/12/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jun      +1.1%   (29)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jun      +0.5%   (29)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jun      +8.8%   (17)  +8.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jun      +5.7%   (17)  +6.0% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jun     -$62.5   (6)  -$174B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 9     235K   (19)   235K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jun      +0.8%   (25)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jun      +0.5%   (22)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jun      +0.5%   (6)   +0.5% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Jun      +0.9%   (27)  -0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Jun      +0.7%   (25)  +0.5% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Jul      -2      (17)  -1.2 
          0830  Import Prices               Jun      +0.7%   (17)  +0.6% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jun      +0.0%   (24)  +0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jun       80.5%  (19)   79.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        May      +1.4%   (17)  +1.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       50.0   (23)    50.0** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jun 2021 Reading 
**End-June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1014ET

Latest news "Commodities"
10:21aBrazil set to export corn to China before end of 2022, farmer group says
RE
10:15aSpot platinum falls 3%…
RE
10:15aConsumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:06aICE Canola Futures Weaken
DJ
09:46aC$ falls as China's COVID curbs pressure oil prices
RE
09:40aToronto stocks slip as falling crude prices hit oil shares
RE
09:34aFOREX-Euro inches up after falling to brink of parity vs dollar
RE
09:34aToronto stocks slip as falling crude prices hit oil shares
RE
09:24aEquinor Stops Gas Leaks on North Sea Platforms, Working To Resume Production
DJ
09:13aSerbia in talks with Azerbaijan to buy gas for next year -minister
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3European shares slip on growing recession fears
4Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at single U.S. warehouse
5PepsiCo raises annual revenue forecast on resilient snacks, soda demand

HOT NEWS