Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jun +1.1% (29) +1.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Jun +0.5% (29) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jun +8.8% (17) +8.6% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jun +5.7% (17) +6.0% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun -$62.5 (6) -$174B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 9 235K (19) 235K 0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.8% (25) +0.8% -- ex food & energy Jun +0.5% (22) +0.5% -- ex food, energy, trade Jun +0.5% (6) +0.5% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.9% (27) -0.3% -- ex autos Jun +0.7% (25) +0.5% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jul -2 (17) -1.2 0830 Import Prices Jun +0.7% (17) +0.6% 0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.0% (24) +0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 80.5% (19) 79.0% 1000 Business Inventories May +1.4% (17) +1.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 50.0 (23) 50.0** (Prelim) *Jun 2021 Reading **End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

07-12-22 1014ET