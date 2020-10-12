Log in
Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/12/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Sep       101.3  (5)    100.2 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Sep      +0.2%   (17)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Sep      +0.2%   (18)  +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Sep      +1.4%   (11)  +1.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Sep      +1.8%   (11)  +1.7% 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Sep      +0.2%   (17)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Sep      +0.2%   (14)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Sep      +0.2%   (3)   +0.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 10    830K   (14)   840K 
          0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Oct       12.3   (8)    17.0 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Oct       14.0   (10)   15.0 
          0830  Import Prices               Sep      +0.3%   (9)   +0.9% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Sep      +0.7%   (18)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex autos               Sep      +0.4%   (16)  +0.7% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Sep      +0.5%   (15)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Sep       71.8%  (14)   71.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Aug      +0.4%   (12)  +0.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       80.5   (16)   80.4* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Sep Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1415ET

