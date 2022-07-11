Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jun 92.8 (11) 93.1
Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jun +1.1% (29) +1.0%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jun +0.5% (29) +0.6%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jun +8.8% (17) +8.6%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jun +5.7% (17) +6.0%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun -$62.5 (6) -$174B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 9 235K (19) 235K
0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.8% (25) +0.8%
-- ex food & energy Jun +0.5% (22) +0.5%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jun +0.5% (6) +0.5%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.9% (27) -0.3%
-- ex autos Jun +0.7% (25) +0.5%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jul -2 (17) -1.2
0830 Import Prices Jun +0.7% (17) +0.6%
0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.0% (24) +0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 80.5% (19) 79.0%
1000 Business Inventories May +1.4% (17) +1.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 50.0 (23) 50.0**
(Prelim)
*Jun 2021 Reading
**End-June Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
