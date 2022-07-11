Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

07/11/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jun       92.8   (11)   93.1 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jun      +1.1%   (29)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jun      +0.5%   (29)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jun      +8.8%   (17)  +8.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jun      +5.7%   (17)  +6.0% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jun     -$62.5   (6)  -$174B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jul 9     235K   (19)   235K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jun      +0.8%   (25)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jun      +0.5%   (22)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jun      +0.5%   (6)   +0.5% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Jun      +0.9%   (27)  -0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Jun      +0.7%   (25)  +0.5% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Jul      -2      (17)  -1.2 
          0830  Import Prices               Jun      +0.7%   (17)  +0.6% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jun      +0.0%   (24)  +0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jun       80.5%  (19)   79.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        May      +1.4%   (17)  +1.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       50.0   (23)    50.0** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jun 2021 Reading 
**End-June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1420ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.44% to Settle at $3.4622 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.59% to Settle at $3.7681 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.67% to Settle at $104.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:21pConsumer Price Index and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:04pComex Copper Settles 2.68% Lower at $3.4375 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Silver Settles 0.52% Lower at $19.067 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pComex Gold Settles 0.61% Lower at $1730.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:07pCorn, soy firm on weather worries, pre-USDA report positioning
RE
12:58pCROP WATCH : Corn, soy conditions up on rains, milder weather -Braun
RE
12:22pSanctions-hit firms may get 500,000 euros state aid under EU plans
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3Analyst recommendations: Newmont, Agilent Technologies, Prudential Fina..
4For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
5Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kaza..

HOT NEWS