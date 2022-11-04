Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Sep N/A +$32.2B
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Oct N/A 92.1
Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep N/A +1.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 5 219K (3) 217K
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.6% (9) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.5% (9) +0.6%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +7.9% (5) +8.2%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +6.5% (5) +6.6%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Oct N/A -$165B*
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 59.5 (7) 59.9**
(Prelim)
*Oct. 2021 Reading
**Oct Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1417ET