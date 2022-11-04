Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Sep N/A +$32.2B Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Oct N/A 92.1 Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep N/A +1.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 5 219K (3) 217K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.6% (9) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.5% (9) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +7.9% (5) +8.2% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +6.5% (5) +6.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Oct N/A -$165B* Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 59.5 (7) 59.9** (Prelim) *Oct. 2021 Reading **Oct Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

