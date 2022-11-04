Advanced search
Consumer Price Index on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

11/04/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1500  Consumer Credit             Sep       N/A         +$32.2B 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Oct       N/A           92.1 
Wednesday 1000  Wholesale Inventories       Sep       N/A          +1.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 5     219K   (3)    217K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Oct      +0.6%   (9)   +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Oct      +0.5%   (9)   +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Oct      +7.9%   (5)   +8.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Oct      +6.5%   (5)   +6.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Oct       N/A         -$165B* 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Nov       59.5   (7)    59.9** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Oct. 2021 Reading 
**Oct Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1417ET

