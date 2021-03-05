Log in
Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 March 2021

03/05/2021 | 02:47am EST
OECD annual inflation picks up to 1.5% in January 2021 while Euro Area records sharp increase to 0.9% Download the entire news release (graphs and table included - PDF)

3 Mar 2021 - Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December (minus 6.5%), while food price inflation slowed slightly to 3.1%, compared with 3.2% in December. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy, also increased slightly, to 1.7% in January, compared with 1.6% in December.

Consumer prices, selected areas
January 2021, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %

OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Total / Food / Energy / Total less food, less energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2020

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

Energy (CPI) and Food (CPI), selected areas
January 2019 - January 2021, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %

OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Food, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020'>OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

Underlying data:

@OECD_STAT

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
