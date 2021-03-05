Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 March 2021

OECD annual inflation picks up to 1.5% in January 2021 while Euro Area records sharp increase to 0.9%
3 Mar 2021 - Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.5% in January 2021, compared with 1.2% in December 2020. Following a rebound between December and January, the annual decline in energy prices was less pronounced in January (minus 3.9%) than in December (minus 6.5%), while food price inflation slowed slightly to 3.1%, compared with 3.2% in December. OECD annual inflation excluding food and energy, also increased slightly, to 1.7% in January, compared with 1.6% in December.
Consumer prices, selected areas
January 2021, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %
OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Total / Food / Energy / Total less food, less energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2020
Source: Consumer price indices, OECD
Energy (CPI) and Food (CPI), selected areas
January 2019 - January 2021, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %
OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Food, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020'>OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020
Source: Consumer price indices, OECD
Underlying data:
