The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             May        89.8   (5)   89.7 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      May       +0.1%   (12) +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      May       +0.3%   (12) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      May       +3.4%   (6)  +3.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      May       +3.5%   (6)  +3.6% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         May      -$301.1B (4) -$240B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 8      225K   (6)   229K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           May       +0.1%   (11) +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy          May       +0.3%   (10) +0.5% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    May        N/A         +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  May       +0.0%   (6)  +0.9% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jun        72.3   (8)   69.1** 
                  (prelim) 
 
*May 2023 Reading 
**End-May Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

