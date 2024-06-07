The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 89.8 (5) 89.7 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.1% (12) +0.3% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.3% (12) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +3.4% (6) +3.4% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +3.5% (6) +3.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$301.1B (4) -$240B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 8 225K (6) 229K 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.1% (11) +0.5% -- ex food & energy May +0.3% (10) +0.5% -- ex food, energy, trade May N/A +0.4% Friday 0830 Import Prices May +0.0% (6) +0.9% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 72.3 (8) 69.1** (prelim) *May 2023 Reading **End-May Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
