The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 89.9 (12) 89.7 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.1% (24) +0.3% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.3% (24) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +3.4% (15) +3.4% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +3.5% (16) +3.6% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$262.5B (8) -$240B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 8 225K (18) 229K 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.1% (21) +0.5% -- ex food & energy May +0.3% (20) +0.5% -- ex food, energy, trade May +0.2% (5) +0.4% Friday 0830 Import Prices May +0.0% (15) +0.9% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 71.5 (19) 69.1** (prelim) *May 2023 Reading **End-May Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
06-10-24 1414ET