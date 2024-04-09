The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Mar +0.3% (25) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Mar +0.3% (25) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Mar +3.4% (15) +3.2% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Mar +3.7% (15) +3.8% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Feb +0.5% (12) -0.3% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Mar -$220.0B (7) -$378B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 6 217K (18) 221K 0830 Producer Price Index Mar +0.3% (24) +0.6% -- ex food & energy Mar +0.2% (20) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Mar +0.2% (5) +0.4% Friday 0830 Import Prices Mar +0.3% (17) +0.3% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 79.9 (21) 79.4** (Prelim) *March 2023 Reading **End-March Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
