The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Mar       +0.3%   (25) +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Mar       +0.3%   (25) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Mar       +3.4%   (15) +3.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Mar       +3.7%   (15) +3.8% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Feb       +0.5%   (12) -0.3% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Mar      -$220.0B (7) -$378B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Apr 6      217K   (18)  221K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Mar       +0.3%   (24) +0.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Mar       +0.2%   (20) +0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Mar       +0.2%   (5)  +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  Mar       +0.3%   (17) +0.3% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Apr        79.9   (21)  79.4** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*March 2023 Reading 
**End-March Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-24 1014ET