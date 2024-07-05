The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1500 Consumer Credit May +$8.0B (6) +$6.4B Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jun 90.3 (7) 90.5 Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories May +0.6% (5) +0.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 6 240K (6) 238K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jun +0.1% (13) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Jun +0.2% (13) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jun +3.1% (7) +3.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jun +3.4% (7) +3.4% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun -$25B (3) -$228B* Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.1% (11) -0.2% -- ex food & energy Jun +0.1% (10) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Jun N/A +0.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 68.5 (9) 68.2** (Prelim) *June 2023 Reading **End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-05-24 1413ET