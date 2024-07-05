The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1500  Consumer Credit                May      +$8.0B   (6) +$6.4B 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Jun        90.3   (7)   90.5 
Wednesday 1000  Wholesale Inventories          May       +0.6%   (5)  +0.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 6      240K   (6)   238K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Jun       +0.1%   (13) +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Jun       +0.2%   (13) +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Jun       +3.1%   (7)  +3.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Jun       +3.4%   (7)  +3.4% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Jun      -$25B    (3) -$228B* 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index           Jun       +0.1%   (11) -0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Jun       +0.1%   (10) +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Jun        N/A         +0.0% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jul        68.5   (9)   68.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*June 2023 Reading 
**End-June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
