The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories May +0.6% (12) +0.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 6 236K (18) 238K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jun +0.1% (26) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Jun +0.2% (26) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jun +3.1% (16) +3.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jun +3.4% (16) +3.4% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun -$33B (7) -$228B* Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.1% (23) -0.2% -- ex food & energy Jun +0.1% (21) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Jun +0.2% (5) +0.0% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 68.5 (21) 68.2** (Prelim) *June 2023 Reading **End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
