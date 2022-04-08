Consumer Prices and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Mar 95.5 (5) 95.7 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Mar +1.1% (15) +0.8% -- ex food & energy M/M Mar +0.5% (14) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Mar +8.4% (10) +7.9% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Mar +6.6% (9) +6.4% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Mar N/A -$660B* Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Mar +1.1% (13) +0.8% -- ex food & energy Mar +0.5% (11) +0.2% -- ex food, energy, trade Mar +0.4% (4) +0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 9 170K (6) 166K 0830 Retail Sales Mar +0.5% (13) +0.3% -- ex autos Mar +0.8% (13) +0.2% 0830 Import Prices Mar +2.3% (7) +1.4% 1000 Business Inventories Feb +1.3% (7) +1.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 59.0 (10) 59.4** (Prelim) Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Apr 1.2 (8) -11.8 0915 Industrial Production Mar +0.4% (14) +0.5% 0915 Capacity Utilization Mar 77.8% (12) 77.6% *March 2021 Reading **March Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1416ET