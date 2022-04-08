Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Consumer Prices and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

04/08/2022 | 07:17pm BST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Mar       95.5   (5)    95.7 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Mar      +1.1%   (15)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Mar      +0.5%   (14)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Mar      +8.4%   (10)  +7.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Mar      +6.6%   (9)   +6.4% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Mar       N/A         -$660B* 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Mar      +1.1%   (13)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Mar      +0.5%   (11)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Mar      +0.4%   (4)   +0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 9     170K   (6)    166K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Mar      +0.5%   (13)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Mar      +0.8%   (13)  +0.2% 
          0830  Import Prices               Mar      +2.3%   (7)   +1.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Feb      +1.3%   (7)   +1.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Apr       59.0   (10)   59.4** 
                  (Prelim) 
Friday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Svy        Apr       1.2    (8)   -11.8 
          0915  Industrial Production       Mar      +0.4%   (14)  +0.5% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Mar       77.8%  (12)   77.6% 
 
*March 2021 Reading 
**March Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1416ET

