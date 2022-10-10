Advanced search
Consumer Prices and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/10/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Sep       91.8   (7)    91.8 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Sep      +0.2%   (18)  -0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Sep      +0.3%   (16)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Sep      +0.2%   (4)   +0.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 8     225K   (15)   219K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Sep      +0.3%   (22)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Sep      +0.4%   (22)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Sep      +8.1%   (13)  +8.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Sep      +6.5%   (13)  +6.3% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Sep      +0.3%   (19)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Sep      +0.0%   (18)  -0.3% 
          0830  Import Prices               Sep      -1.1%   (13)  -1.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Aug      +0.9%   (13)  +0.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       59.0   (18)   58.6* 
                  (prelim) 
 
*End-Sep Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1417ET

