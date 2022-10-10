Consumer Prices and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Sep 91.8 (7) 91.8 Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Sep +0.2% (18) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Sep +0.3% (16) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade Sep +0.2% (4) +0.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 8 225K (15) 219K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Sep +0.3% (22) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Sep +0.4% (22) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Sep +8.1% (13) +8.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Sep +6.5% (13) +6.3% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +0.3% (19) +0.3% -- ex autos Sep +0.0% (18) -0.3% 0830 Import Prices Sep -1.1% (13) -1.0% 1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.9% (13) +0.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 59.0 (18) 58.6* (prelim) *End-Sep Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

