Consumer Shares Are Mixed as Staples Stocks Fall -- Consumer Roundup

08/02/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were mixed as gains in consumer discretionary shares were countered by losses for consumer staples shares.

Shares of Dutch brewer Heineken rose modestly after the company said it swung to a profit for the first half of the year and backed its full-year expectations.

Sportswear chain Foot Locker agreed to buy independent retailers WSS and Atmos for a total of approximately $1.1 billion in separate cash deals, as the company looks to expand its reach beyond U.S. shopping malls.

Target said it would require workers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status in counties deemed at high risk of Covid-19 transmission, mirroring policies implemented by other companies last week in the wake of new guidance on mask wearing from U.S. officials. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1710ET

