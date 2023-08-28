Retailers and other consumer companies rose led by consumer staples shares.

XPeng's shares rose sharply in Hong Kong after the electric-vehicle maker announced a strategic partnership with ride-hailing giant DiDi Global. XPeng will acquire Didi's smart auto development business assets for 5.835 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$744 million), it said in an exchange filing.

Tsingtao Brewery's first-half net profit rose 20.1%, mainly supported by higher beer sales and cost controls.

