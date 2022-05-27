Consumer Shares Climb as Inflation Eases Slightly -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies climbed amid a wave of economic data.

Inflation decelerated slightly in April as measured by the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, though it remained near its fastest pace since 1982. Consumer prices rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, down from 6.6% in March, as measured by the Commerce Department's personal-consumption expenditures price index.

The March rise was the fastest since January 1982. April's reading was the first time the measure eased since late 2020.

Meanwhile, U.S. households boosted spending for a fourth straight month in April, but the savings rate fell to the lowest in 14 years, suggesting many Americans are tapping savings to offset cost increases from inflation. Consumer spending rose by 0.9% in April and incomes increased 0.4%, the Commerce Department said. The savings rate fell to 4.4%, from a downwardly revised 5% the prior month.

The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a final May reading of 58.4 from the initial reading of 59.1 earlier in the month, its lowest level in more than 10 years.

In corporate news, Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Enfamil, is pushing ahead with a multibillion-dollar sale of its infant-formula business as severe shortages scramble the key U.S. market.

Reckitt kicked off a sale process for its formula business last month, with first-round bids submitted this week, according to people familiar with the matter. Bidders include buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, they added.

Old Navy is scaling back an attempt to make women's clothes more inclusive for all body types, after demand for the larger sizes fell short and the chain didn't have enough middle sizes.

Big-box chain Big Lots and sporting-goods retailer Hibbett both posted double-digit sales declines, the latest retailers seeing sales suffer amid rising inflation. The reports continue a mixed earnings period for the retail sector that is battling dual forces from inflation: higher prices cutting into consumer spending power, while also raising costs of doing business.

Shares of Ulta Beauty climbed after the retailer raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

A top Rivian Automotive manufacturing executive is leaving the company as part of a broader management reshuffling, as the electric-truck startup tries to scale up output of its first three models.

