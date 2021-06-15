Consumer Shares Decline as Retail Sales Drop -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as data showed retail sales dropped in May.

Consumers cut spending by 1.3% last month, trimming expenditures on autos, furniture, electronics, building materials and other items, the Commerce Department reported. The data marked a shift in consumer spending from big-ticket items to goods and services related to going out amid business reopenings and higher vaccination rates. Supply-chain disruptions and higher prices also crimped sales of long-lasting goods.

In addition, prices that suppliers are charging businesses and other customers rose again last month, adding to inflation pressures bubbling through the U.S. economy. The Labor Department said that its producer-price index rose 0.8% in May from the prior month, up from the 0.6% increase in April from March. The average rise between 2017 and 2019 was 0.2%.

In corporate news, Lordstown Motors hired an outside advisory firm to handle its finances, raising questions about what is ahead for the electric truck startup that last week warned investors it lacks sufficient cash.

Shares of DraftKings slid as much as 12% after short seller Hindenburg Research said that the sports-betting firm's gambling-technology subsidiary, SBTech, operates in countries where gambling is banned and said it is positioned for DraftKings shares to fall.

Neiman Marcus Group's sales have rebounded from last year when Covid-19 closed its stores and briefly pushed the chain into bankruptcy protection, though the results aren't yet to pre-pandemic levels. "We saw a rebound in demand starting in March and April and it has continued to accelerate," CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in an interview. The closely held company's chief said he plans to invest more than $500 million over the next three years to refresh stores, speed up its supply chain and improve its digital business.

