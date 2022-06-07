Log in
Consumer Shares Edge Higher Despite Big Profit Warning -- Consumer Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies edged higher but lagged the broader market as a fresh profit warning from a sector giant infused more uncertainty into stocks.

Target shares fell after the retailer issued a warning that its profit would decline because it needs to cancel orders or offer discounts to clear out unwanted goods, the latest sign of the sudden mismatch between supply and demand inside America's stores. Shares of other big retailers followed the stock lower.

In other corporate news, Kohl's shares jumped more than 8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the department-store chain is in exclusive talks to be sold to retail holding company Franchise Group. The deal may value the company at about $8 billion.

J.M. Smucker warned that the recent recall of some Jif peanut butter products would weigh on results, even as higher prices and continued demand for at-home foods and coffee lifted the food maker's quarterly sales.

Luxury fashion consignor The RealReal said its chief executive is stepping down, becoming the latest online retailer to replace its founder at a time of upheaval in the shopping industry. Julie Wainwright, who founded the company in 2011 and has since led the online marketplace, is also resigning as board chair and member of The RealReal's board.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has told U.S. auto-safety regulators it is recalling a tire that has been linked to at least 95 deaths or injuries, after years of resisting such a move and defending the tire as safe.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment rose more than 5% after the arcade company reported a jump in sales growth. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1735ET

