Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were lower, with consumer discretionary shares leading the away amid risk-off sentiment in the market.

Home-builder confidence in the U.S. rose slightly in September on lower lumber prices and strong housing demand, according to a measure from the National Association of Home Builders.

General Motors said it would start in mid-October to fix some Chevrolet Bolt electric cars that were recalled for fire risk, although many owners are likely to wait months to receive the remedy.

Workers at Mondelez International, maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks, ended a weeks long strike as union members overwhelmingly accepted a new four-year contract.

