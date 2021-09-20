Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup

09/20/2021 | 10:32pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were lower, with consumer discretionary shares leading the away amid risk-off sentiment in the market.

Home-builder confidence in the U.S. rose slightly in September on lower lumber prices and strong housing demand, according to a measure from the National Association of Home Builders.

General Motors said it would start in mid-October to fix some Chevrolet Bolt electric cars that were recalled for fire risk, although many owners are likely to wait months to receive the remedy.

Workers at Mondelez International, maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks, ended a weeks long strike as union members overwhelmingly accepted a new four-year contract. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pDollar Lost 0.53% to 109.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid China Property Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 11.50% to $0.209 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 10.12% to $3019.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 8.61% to $43488.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pConsumer Shares Fall Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:26pDemocrats, Republicans head for showdown on U.S. debt limit
RE
05:26pHealthcare Shares Fall Amid Concerns About Delta Variant -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05:25pRBNZ Assistant Governor Hawkesby says central bank's 'least regrets' supported recovery
RE
05:20pU.S. securities regulator probes Activision over employment matters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
3Miners, banks pull FTSE 100 to two-month low
4UK PM Johnson says surge in gas prices a 'temporary' problem -Bloomberg..
5CRH : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS