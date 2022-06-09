Consumer Shares Fall, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were lower, led by consumer discretionary shares, while consumer staples stocks did better than the broader market.

"People need deodorant, paper towels and cereal even when they might have to cut spending," said Ryan Belanger, managing principal at Claro Advisors, a Boston-based wealth-management firm.

U.S. auto-safety regulators have escalated their investigation into emergency-scene crashes involving Tesla's Autopilot, a critical step for determining whether to order a safety recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was expanding a probe begun last August into a series of crashes in which Tesla vehicles using Autopilot struck first-responder vehicles stopped for roadway emergencies. NHTSA also said it has expanded its examination of Autopilot to include a wider range of crashes, not only those at emergency scenes.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the European Parliament on Wednesday approved a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions that includes a proposal to ban the sale of new cars that run on conventional engines after 2035. That puts fresh pressure on auto makers and suppliers to accelerate a shift most have already started from conventional cars to electric vehicles.

Target boosted its quarterly dividend by 20%, just days after the retailer cut its outlook as high inventories weighed on its profit.

A group of Trader Joe's employees in Massachusetts filed with a federal agency to hold a union election, joining other U.S. workers who are organizing to demand higher pay and better benefits.

