Consumer Shares Fall, Led by Consumer Staples Stocks -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies sank as consumer staples shares dragged the sector lower.

Campbell Soup said higher price tags are deterring some shoppers, as persistent inflation has pushed the soup maker to raise prices three times in the past year. Campbell's net sales jumped 7% to $2.1 billion for the three months ended May 1, topping analyst expectations, thanks to higher prices and fewer discounts. But its sales volume declined 3%, the company said, as consumers reacted to inflation and as labor and materials shortages constrained Campbell's production.

Zara owner Inditex reported an 80% surge in quarterly profit as consumers flocked back to stores with the coronavirus pandemic receding.

Hasbro fended off a board challenge from an activist who wanted the toy maker to explore spinning off one of its units and making other changes. Hasbro said that its shareholders voted for its 13 directors by a wide margin, according to preliminary vote tallies. The activist, Texas-based Alta Fox Capital Management, initially nominated five directors to Hasbro's board and later cut its slate to one nominee.

Nike will stop operating its Nike Run Club app in China in July, the company said, in the latest restructuring by American businesses of digital services offered in the country.

In deal news, Foster Farms, a West Coast-based chicken company with $3 billion in annual revenue, has agreed to a takeover by private-equity firm Atlas Holdings and will install former Tyson Foods chief Donnie Smith as its leader.

