Retailers and other consumer companies fell as losses in consumer staples shares outweighed a small increase for consumer discretionary stocks driven by gains for Tesla.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive joined other rivals agreeing to use Tesla's vast charging network, further cementing the EV leader's dominance in the U.S. for owners looking to power up.

Home builders rose after a blowout housing starts number for May. Construction on new American homes jumped 21.7% in May, as homebuilders ramp up building single-family homes to meet strong demand from buyers.

Housing starts rose to a 1.63 million annual pace last month from 1.34 million in April, the government said. That's how many houses would be built over an entire year if construction took place at the same rate in every month as it did in May.

06-20-23 1702ET