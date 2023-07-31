Retailers and other consumer companies were nearly flat as losses in consumer staples shares were offset by gains in consumer discretionary shares.

Walmart has paid $1.4 billion to buy out a large investor in Flipkart, further cementing its control of the Indian e-commerce giant. In recent days, Walmart bought the remaining shares of Flipkart owned by Tiger Global, according to a letter the New York hedge-fund sent to its investors.

The transaction valued Flipkart at $35 billion, down from nearly $38 billion when it sold shares to Japan's SoftBank, Walmart and other investors in 2021.

Heineken cut its full-year outlook after reporting a fall in key earnings for the first half, largely due to lower volumes in the profitable Asia Pacific region.

Tupperware shares were up another 42% Monday and have more than tripled amid a four-day win streak. The stock's recent trading activity is reminiscent of spikes in other names also recently seen as "left for dead," as Samantha LaDuc, founder of LaDucTrading.com, said last week.

