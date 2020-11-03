Log in
Consumer Shares Move Higher -- Consumer Roundup

11/03/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies were higher as tens of millions of Americans headed to the polls to decide whether President Trump or Democrat Joe Biden should occupy the White House for the next four years -- as well as to determine control of Congress and 11 gubernatorial offices.

About 100 million people, a record number, had already cast their ballots before Election Day.

Earnings continued to flow in with Wayfair stock climbing more than 7% after the e-commerce home retailer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

Snacks-and-candy maker Mondelez International reported a nearly 5% rise in global sales, aided by a rebound in some emerging markets after coronavirus lockdowns had crimped sales earlier in the year. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.15% 54.42 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
WAYFAIR INC. 7.23% 274.11 Delayed Quote.182.88%
