Consumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose, with consumer discretionary shares leading market gainers.

Toyota and Honda said they would halt production at plants in North America because of a squeeze in crucial supplies, including plastic components, petrochemicals and semiconductors. Honda also blamed port backlogs and severe winter weather that has frozen plants and pipes across the central U.S. for the disruption.

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers union is taking aim at Ford over plans for a factory in Ohio, criticizing the car company for moving vehicle production intended for the facility to Mexico.

03-17-21 1841ET